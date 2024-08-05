(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Saveetha School of Law , SIMATS, Chennai proudly celebrated a special event honouring six distinguished alumni who had qualified as civil judges. The ceremony featured the esteemed Hon'ble Tmt. Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, Judge of the Madras High Court, along with professionals, faculty, students, and the families of the newly appointed judges. The institution had been ranked 11th for academic excellence by NIRF for three consecutive years and boasted Asia's largest law library.



From Classroom to Courtroom - Saveetha School of Law Celebrated Judicial Achievers





The alumni honoured were Ms. B. Sandhiya Devi, Mr. N. Thishonanth, Mr. Asif Mohamed, Mr. R. Suresh Kumar, Mr. Gokulmithun Kumar, and Ms. S. Sozhiya. Their dedication and hard work had earned them prestigious positions in the judiciary.





This celebration marked a significant milestone, coinciding with the crystal year of the college. Since 2019, 19 alumni from Saveetha School of Law, SIMATS, had qualified as civil judges and were serving as Munsiffs and Magistrates in various courts across Tamil Nadu. Hon'ble Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, Judge of the Madras High Court, was the chief guest at the ceremony to felicitate the alumni who had been appointed as judges.





Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor, and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy Veeraiyan, Pro Chancellor, SIMATS, along with faculty and students, congratulated the young judges. This achievement reflected the commitment and excellence of the graduates and the comprehensive legal education they had received at Saveetha School of Law, SIMATS. The management, staff, and teachers congratulated the newly appointed civil judges and wished them continued success in their judicial careers.





