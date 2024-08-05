Nazari Opens Women-Only Restaurant In Baghlan, Hires Dozens

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): A 24-year woman Masooma Nazari, who holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration (BBA), has set up a restaurant exclusively for women in Pul-i-Khumri, the capital of northern Baghlan province.

She says if supported, she can provide dozens of other women with job opportunities.

Masooma received her bachelor's degree in 1401 solar year and she first opened a tailoring centre in the provincial capital, where dozens of women were taught how to sew clothes.

She recently set up a special women's restaurant in Pul-i-Khumri city and says if she is supported, she will hire hundreds of other women.

In exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, she said:“I liked to have my own business since childhood so that was why I studied BBA. My goal was to provide myself and other Afghan women with job opportunities. However, initially circumstances were not in my favor.”

Masomma said she started working as tailor at home when she graduated from university and then she opened a clothes sewing centre in Pul-i-Khumri city, where dozens of girls were currently working.

She added recently, she built a special women's restaurant at the request of the number of women of the province.

About ten girls are currently working in her restaurant and they are given responsible salaries, she explained.

Meanwhile, Arfa, an employee of the restaurant, says:“I would like to appreciate the caretaker governed to allowing us to work in a restaurant. I want the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow women to work in every field. I studied midwifery, but I am currently cooking here.”

At the same time, Samira, who came to the restaurant, said there was no other proper restaurant for women in Pul-i-Khumri, where women could confidently come and eat their favorite food.

On the other hand, Information and Culture Department assured the IEA's support for women's work and business.

Maulvi Izzatullah Haqqani, an official of the department, said:“Women are not allowed to work now, but the government has already given permission to work in a suitable environment. This is the best environment of a special restaurant built for women, which does not have any problem according to Sharia law. Girls can safely eat only in this restaurant, there is no problem for girls to sit and work in such safe places, every woman can work in a suitable environment.”

A large number of women have started small business in the country after the IEA takeover.

