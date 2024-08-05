Minister Of Sports And Youth Visits QFA's Elite Referees Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Sports and Youth H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is also the Honorary President of the Qatar Association (QFA), visited the QFA's elite referees camp yesterday.

The camp, which started on July 27, is set to run until August 7.

The Minister expressed his unwavering support for the Qatari referees and urged them to exert utmost efforts during the coming period in order to maintain the immeasurable confidence they receive, which has helped them handle the most challenging and consequential matches during the past years with high capabilities.

H E Sheikh Hamad hoped that the Qatari referees would proceed with their successful careers during the coming season, which features numerous tournaments at home and abroad.

For his part, Chairman of the QFA's Referees Committee, Hani Taleb Ballan, commended this good courtesy from the Minister, underlining that this visit will have a profound and positive impact as it gives moral support for the Qatari referees prior to the launch of the football season 2024-2025.