Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif Targets Gold, Asks For An End To 'Gender Bullying'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has called for an end to the "bullying and negative rhetoric" after she guaranteed herself an Olympic medal in the women's 66kg category in the Paris Olympics, becoming the first woman from her country to achieve this milestone.

Khelif's victory over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori has not only secured Algeria's first boxing medal since 2000 but has also secured her place into the semi-finals, where she will face Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday.

The Algerian has found herself at the center of a gender eligibility debate. Alongside Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, Khelif has faced scrutiny and online abuse due to differing eligibility criteria set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Both athletes were disqualified from last year's World Championships by the IBA following unspecified eligibility tests but were cleared to compete in the Paris Olympics under IOC rules.

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects," she told SNTV in Arabic. "It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit, and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

"I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't affected deeply. They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response," she added.

Khelif expressed her hope that her journey would culminate in a gold medal. She also thanked the IOC and its president, Thomas Bach, for their support, stating, "I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth."

Meanwhile, Lin Yu-ting, who will compete against Turkey's Esra Yildiz in the women's 57kg semifinal, has also been embroiled in the controversy. Following her unanimous decision victory over Bulgaria's Svetlana Kamenova Staneva, Lin has faced a mix of support and criticism.

Before the official decision was announced, Staneva made a double XX gesture, referring to the female chromosome, and initially appeared to snub Lin. However, after the referee declared Lin the winner, Staneva opened the ropes for Lin, acknowledging her opponent's success.

Lin, 28, has remained focused and grateful for the support from her country. "I know all of Taiwan's people are standing behind me and supporting me, and I will carry this energy to the end. Even though I won this match, it doesn't mean I can relax; I still need to work hard," she said after victory over Svetlana.

The Taiwan Olympic Committee released a statement reaffirming Lin's eligibility to compete, as determined by the IOC's rules. The committee condemned the online abuse directed at Lin and called for an end to such behavior, expressing full support for the athlete.

"The delegation stands firmly by the athlete with full support and strongly condemns the malicious online abuse and personal attacks and calls for an immediate stop on those behaviours," the statement read.