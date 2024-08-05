(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 23.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.97 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 95.78 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 18% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., FICO, ACI Worldwide Inc., Oracle Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Palantir Technologies Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Splunk Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc., Fiserv Inc., BAE Systems plc, NICE Ltd., TransUnion LLC, Kount Inc., RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies), Crossmatch Technologies Inc., SecureWorks Inc. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Solution (Fraud Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Customer Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Big Data Analytics, Behavioral Analytics, Authentication, Single-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication, Governance, Risk and Compliance), By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application (Identity theft, Money Laundering, Payment Fraud, Credit and Debit Fraud, Electronic Fraud, Others), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Vertical Segment (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Industrial & Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Others), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.97 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 95.78 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Innovation in Fraud Analytics: The fraud detection and prevention market is witnessing substantial growth driven by innovation in fraud analytics solutions that cater to the complex needs of businesses. Companies are introducing advanced analytics tools designed to detect and prevent fraud in real time, leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics. The increasing demand for solutions that can analyze large volumes of data, identify patterns, and predict fraudulent activities is fueling market expansion and driving innovation in analytics and predictive technologies. Emphasis on Authentication and Security : The rising emphasis on authentication and security solutions is a key driver of market growth. Businesses are increasingly adopting sophisticated authentication methods such as multi-factor authentication, biometric verification, and behavioral analytics to safeguard customer credentials and sensitive data. The growing need for robust security measures to combat identity theft, phishing, and other cyber threats is propelling the demand for advanced authentication solutions, fostering market growth and technological advancements in the FDP industry. Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management : Heightened regulatory requirements and the need for effective risk management are driving the adoption of FDP solutions across various sectors. Compliance with stringent regulations such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and SOX necessitates the implementation of comprehensive fraud detection and prevention measures. Organizations are investing in FDP solutions to ensure compliance, mitigate risks, and enhance their overall security posture, contributing to market growth and the development of regulatory-compliant solutions. Digital Transformation and Cyber Threats : The digital transformation across industries and the escalating sophistication of cyber threats are significant factors driving the FDP market. As businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms and technologies, the potential for cyber-attacks and fraud has risen, necessitating advanced fraud detection and prevention solutions. The integration of digital technology into FDP solutions provides businesses with the tools needed to detect, analyze, and mitigate fraud in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, promoting market growth and innovation. Request a Customized Copy of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report @ Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Industry Analysis Diversity in Solutions and Services : The fraud detection and prevention market offers a diverse range of solutions and services, including fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). These solutions cater to different industries and organizational needs, providing tailored approaches to fraud detection and prevention. From real-time transaction monitoring to comprehensive risk assessment tools, the market's diversity allows businesses to choose solutions that best fit their specific requirements, driving adoption and market growth. Compliance with Safety Standards and Regulations : Ensuring compliance with safety standards and regulatory requirements is crucial in the FDP market. Solution providers adhere to industry standards and regulations to ensure their products meet the necessary criteria for security, reliability, and effectiveness. Compliance with regulations enhances market credibility, fosters consumer trust, and strengthens the overall security framework, contributing to market growth and the adoption of certified FDP solutions. Market Segmentation and Targeted Solutions : Market segmentation based on industry verticals, organization size, and application areas enables providers to offer targeted solutions tailored to specific customer segments. From financial services to healthcare, each industry faces unique fraud challenges, necessitating specialized FDP solutions. Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities for the global fraud detection and prevention market , influencing consumer behavior, distribution channels, and product innovation.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Challenges Faced

Disruption in Supply Chains and Operations : The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and business operations, leading to challenges in the delivery and implementation of FDP solutions. Supply chain disruptions and operational constraints have impacted the production, deployment, and maintenance of fraud detection systems, affecting market growth and service delivery.

Economic Uncertainty and Budget Constraints : Economic uncertainty and financial constraints resulting from the pandemic have impacted organizations' spending on FDP solutions. Reduced budgets, shifting priorities, and the need to focus on essential services have led to delays in investments and reduced spending on non-essential security measures, affecting market demand in the short term.

Increased Cyber Threats and Fraud Risks : The pandemic has led to an increase in cyber threats and fraud risks as businesses and individuals rely more on digital platforms. The surge in remote work, online transactions, and digital interactions has created new vulnerabilities and opportunities for fraudsters, necessitating enhanced FDP solutions to address these emerging threats and protect against evolving fraud tactics.

Shift to Digital and Remote Services : The closure of physical offices and the shift to remote work and digital services have accelerated the need for robust FDP solutions. Organizations are adapting to new ways of operating, requiring effective fraud detection and prevention measures that can be deployed and managed remotely to ensure continuous protection against fraud.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Market Response

Adoption of Digital Marketing and E-commerce : The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital marketing strategies and e-commerce channels in the FDP market. Solution providers are leveraging online platforms to reach customers, showcase their products, and facilitate digital transactions. Digital marketing campaigns, webinars, and virtual demonstrations help maintain market presence and drive sales in the face of physical restrictions and social distancing measures.

Innovation in Product Offerings : FDP solution providers are innovating and adapting their product offerings to meet the changing needs of businesses during the pandemic. The introduction of new features, enhanced analytics capabilities, and scalable solutions that cater to remote work environments and increased digital interactions are driving market growth and addressing emerging fraud risks.

Focus on Safety and Compliance : FDP providers prioritize safety and regulatory compliance in their solutions to address heightened concerns about security and data protection during the pandemic. Enhanced safety measures, certifications, and compliance with industry standards help reassure customers, build trust, and ensure the effectiveness of FDP solutions in mitigating fraud risks.

Community Engagement and Support : FDP providers engage with their communities and support organizations in combating fraud during the pandemic. Through partnerships, educational initiatives, and community outreach programs, providers offer resources, insights, and support to help businesses navigate the challenges posed by increased fraud risks, demonstrating corporate social responsibility and fostering goodwill in the market.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in the global fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market . This growth is primarily driven by the region's advanced technological infrastructure, high volume of digital transactions, and a significant number of companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, and healthcare.

The presence of well-established technology firms, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies further supports the market expansion in North America.

Europe is expected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including a significant rise in network crimes, fraud, and sophisticated cyberattacks, which necessitate robust FDP solutions.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, European businesses and governments are increasingly investing in advanced FDP technologies to protect their assets and data.

Additionally, key players in the European FDP market are expanding their efforts across various verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, retail, government, and manufacturing.

This diversification allows FDP providers to penetrate multiple industries and seize growth opportunities. Each industry faces unique fraud challenges, requiring tailored FDP solutions to address specific needs effectively.

The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is segmented as follows:

By Component



Solutions Services

By Solution



Fraud Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Authentication

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Governance Risk and Compliance

By Services



Professional Services Managed Services

By Application



Identity theft

Money Laundering

Payment Fraud

Credit and Debit Fraud

Electronic Fraud Others

By Organization Size



Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Vertical Segment



BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Industrial & Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities Others

By Deployment Mode



On-Premises Cloud

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

