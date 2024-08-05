Telcotech Leads SEA's Telecommunication Revolution: Secures Top Honor At The International Business Magazine Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Telcotech Ltd , a major player in the telecommunication infrastructure services sector, emerged victorious at the esteemed International Business Magazine Awards 2024. Recognized for its outstanding development pattern and consistent drive for innovation and quality, Telcotech Ltd has been honored with the prestigious title of "Fastest Growing Telecommunication Infrastructure Services Provider in Southeast Asia 2024.”

The International Business Magazine Awards stand as a beacon of recognition within the global business community, honoring organizations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional achievements, innovation, and leadership across various industries and sectors. These prestigious awards serve as a platform to showcase and commend the remarkable contributions made by companies and individuals towards advancing business, driving economic growth, and fostering positive change worldwide.

Established in 2007, Telcotech Ltd. has been an integral part of Cambodia's telecommunications industry, operating under the umbrella of the Royal Group of Companies, a prominent corporate conglomerate in the region. Telcotech Ltd has gained recognition as a trustworthy companion for communications infrastructure services through the years by exhibiting a perpetual adherence to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With an extensive 30,000-kilometer-long fiber optic network, the largest in Cambodia, Telcotech's robust infrastructure spans both terrestrial and submarine cable networks, connecting the nation to the world. In addition, Telcotech's international Points of Presence (POPs), strategically located in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore, ensures that it caters to telcos and ISPs for local and international transit.

Telcotech Ltd has continually maintained stringent quality standards being a member of major submarine cable consortiums, including Asia-America Gateway (AAG) and Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand (MCT). Following a comprehensive audit procedure, Telcotech Ltd became Cambodia's first and only Telecom InfraCo to earn ISO 9001:2015 accreditation from the International Standards Organization, indicating the company's commitment to global standards. Telcotech Ltd's dedication to customer success is evident in its comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises. From consultation to implementation and ongoing support, Telcotech Ltd empowers its clients to thrive in today's digital-centric landscape.

Telcotech is a leading solution provider for IPLC (International Private Leased Circuit) technology in Cambodia, supporting enterprises with top-tier point-to-point international private line connection with low network latency and bandwidth guarantees. With multi-cable system diversity, Layer 1 Service, and multiple interfaces, Telcotech Ltd's IPLC offers faster deployment speeds, improved response times, SLAs for restorations, diversified routing through both terrestrial and sub cables, all at a lower cost. The solution guarantees security and speed for voice, data or video traffic across the globe, and is one of the best carrier-grade IPLC service designed for security and network resilience.

Recently, Telcotech Ltd entered into a contract with Kampus to expand its datacenter footprint demonstrating that it has both the technology and capability to support the country's digital economy by supporting domestic growth and attracting foreign players. Additionally, Telcotech Ltd recently announced the successful offering of its second bond on the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX). The revenues from this sale will be effectively used to fund future company development, innovations and activities.

Dylan Quah, CEO of Telcotech Ltd, said,“We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Fastest-Growing Telecommunication Infrastructure Services Provider In South East Asia 2024" by the International Business Magazine Awards. This coveted award is an exemplification of the dedication and expertise of our talented team, whose relentless efforts have fueled our growth and positioned us as the leader of the telecommunications industry. We at Telcotech Ltd look forward to continuing our path of progress, innovation, and outstanding service in the telecommunications sector, generating positive impact and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine, commented on the win,” We are elated to honor Telcotech Ltd with the well-deserving title. It is their commitment to providing excellent services that has made them emerge as the winner of this accolade. Telcotech Ltd's impressive growth, excellent strategic planning, and constant dedication towards providing cutting-edge solutions elevated the company to the forefront of Southeast Asia's telecom market.”

About Telcotech Ltd :

Telcotech Ltd is a leading telecommunication infrastructure services provider, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses and communities across Southeast Asia. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Telcotech Ltd has emerged as a trusted partner for organizations seeking cutting-edge telecommunication solutions.

About International Business Magazine:

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. They deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

