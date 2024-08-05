Consumr.Ai Introduces 'Audience In Motion (AIM)' To Predict Audience Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumr logo

Enabling brands to predict future audience trends and enhance real-time consumer intelligence.

- Gautam Mehra, CEO & Co-FounderBOSTON, MA, US, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- consumr, a leading and award-winning provider of consumer intelligence solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking feature, "Audience in Motion." This new capability enables brands to not only understand their consumers better through deterministic, observed data but also predict where audiences will move in the coming weeks, enhancing real-time intelligence and strategic planning.By leveraging the most advanced AI algorithms, consumr offers unparalleled transparency and granularity into audience insights in a privacy-first manner. The introduction of "Audience in Motion" represents a significant advancement in consumr's mission to provide actionable, data-driven insights."Audience in Motion" complements consumr's existing suite of offerings, including Audience Resonance, Trends , AI Twin , and AdGenius . This new feature allows brands to anticipate shifts in audience interests and behaviors with remarkable accuracy. For instance, consumr recently predicted an increase in“swimming”, as an interest in the US (likely caused due to the Olympics). This prediction was validated by a notable rise of in related engagements, which is expected to dip in the coming week back to normal levels."Our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of real-time intelligence is evident with the introduction of 'Audience in Motion,'" said Gautam Mehra, CEO & Co-Founder at consumr. "This feature empowers brands to stay ahead of the curve by anticipating audience movements, thereby enabling more strategic and timely marketing decisions."consumr's platform is built to address the complexities of today's digital world by providing:.Deterministic Data: Unlike traditional research tools that rely on probabilistic data from sampled surveys and focus groups, consumr uses deterministic data derived from real observed behaviors across the largest digital data sources..Privacy-First Approach: Fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA, consumr ensures no customer data is shared, maintaining high standards of privacy and security..Ease of Use: With a 60-second implementation time and instantaneous insights, consumr offers unparalleled user convenience..Granular and Actionable Insights: The platform delivers deep, granular insights into audience behaviors, demographics, and preferences, enabling brands to make data-driven decisions swiftly and efficiently.About consumrconsumr is at the forefront of consumer intelligence, transforming how brands understand and engage with their audiences. By integrating advanced AI with observed data, consumr provides brands with actionable insights that drive effective marketing strategies and enhance consumer engagement in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Aman Khanna

ProfitWheel Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn