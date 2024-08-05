When Will Kylian Mbappe Make His Real Madrid Debut? Manager Carlo Ancelotti Gives Key Update

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star signing Kylian Mbappe will make his highly anticipated debut for the club in the Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 15 (12:30 am IST). The French forward, who recently completed a move to Los Blancos, was given an extended summer break following France's journey to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid squad is currently in the United States for a preseason tour, gearing up for the upcoming campaign. Despite back-to-back losses in their opening matches in North America, Ancelotti remains unfazed by the results, emphasizing the importance of building up player fitness ahead of the season.

The team is set to face Chelsea on August 7 in North Carolina before returning to Spain and traveling to Warsaw for the Super Cup final a week later. Mbappe, who was not included in the USA tour squad as part of his rest period, is set to make his first appearance for Real Madrid in the high-profile match against Atalanta.

"Mbappe can obviously play in the Super Cup from the start. Jude Bellingham too and others. They are prepared, they have followed a plan and will all play," Ancelotti stated, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. This announcement has heightened excitement among fans eager to see Mbappe don the famous white jersey.

Following the Super Cup, Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga title defense on August 18 with an away match against Mallorca. The club's preseason and early competitive fixtures will provide a crucial opportunity for the team to integrate new signings and set the tone for the season ahead.