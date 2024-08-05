Skanray Partners With Tata Elxsi To Advance Surgical Imaging And Healthcare Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanray, a leading global MedTech and company specialising in diagnostic imaging, critical care and surgery/OT solutions, has chosen Tata Elxsi as a strategic partner for advanced surgical imaging core and software development. This collaboration aims to revolutionise diagnosis and by leveraging cutting-edge modules, making them predictable, accurate, and consistent.

Skanray is actively pursuing a long-term strategy to expand its portfolio by including new device families and modalities. This initiative aims to build a suite of reusable modules and components for medical devices, alongside the development of an advanced analytics cloud platform.

Tata Elxsi will lead a software platform-led approach to diagnostics that will support all imaging, critical care and surgical systems from the Skanray family, ensuring interoperability, compatibility and multi-modal functionality. This platform will also incorporate the latest technologies and process efficiencies from AI and GenAI.

Combining Skanray's expertise in medical devices, core component technology, systems and applications with Tata Elxsi's domain experience in medical imaging, software platform development, digital capabilities in cloud, AI and analytics, and ready-to-use solution accelerators provides Skanray an opportunity to redefine the landscape of medical technology, with advanced, modular, and yet affordable diagnostics systems.

Pankaj Madhukar Wani, Head of Healthcare Business Unit at Tata Elxsi,

said , "The diagnostic imaging landscape is being transformed by software and digital technologies such as cloud and AI. We are delighted to be supporting Skanray in realising their long-term strategy and vision for healthcare. This long-term partnership will help create transformative solutions for healthcare facilities and patients worldwide."

"By combining Skanray's core technology and deep understanding of medical applications with Tata Elxsi's capabilities in futuristic technology, we are poised to drive significant advancements in healthcare delivery. Our collaborative efforts will result in solutions that are not only technologically advanced, but are also operator-friendly and cost-effective, helping healthcare providers deliver significantly improved health outcomes for patients,"

said Priyanka Chatterjee, VP – Corporate Communications at Skanray Technologies Ltd.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the healthcare, automotive, broadcast, and communications consumer electronics industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with prominent medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs, as well as technology companies. With a comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, Tata Elxsi adds value at every stage of the customer's product development lifecycle. Recognised as a leader in technology consulting, new product design, development, verification & validation, as well as regulatory compliance services, Tata Elxsi is a trusted name in the industry.

About Skanray

Skanray is a leading MedTech R&D company with operations in 7 countries . Skanray offers 55 CE marked and 34 FDA approved products in diagnostics imaging, critical care, cardiology, dental and in the surgical space.

With a portfolio boasting over 80 patents, Skanray contributes to more than 150,000 installations in 80 countries, across the globe.

