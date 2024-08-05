Tourismbharat To Promote Responsible Tourism And Eco-Friendly Practices To Preserve The Beauty Of India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TourismBharat To Promote Responsible and Eco-Friendly Practices to Preserve the Beauty of India

The popular Indian portal eyes to scale social responsibility and sustainability efforts in the through multiple campaign efforts.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TourismBharat, the popular Indian travel and tourism website , has announced its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. As a trusted source of travel information and inspiration, TourismBharat is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices and responsible tourism to preserve India's natural and cultural beauty.TourismBharat will take several initiatives and efforts to encourage sustainable tourism, which include:1. Launching a New Series of Eco-Friendly Travel Guides:The travel portal will come up with a new series of eco-friendly travel guides highlighting destinations that prioritise sustainability. In addition, these guides will provide travellers with tips on how to reduce their environmental impact while exploring the wonders of India.2. Promoting Community-Based Tourism:Tourism Bharat also plans to partner with local communities to promote community-based tourism. This would ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are distributed fairly and support local livelihoods. This initiative will also include featuring local tours, homestays, and cultural experiences that provide tourists with an authentic glimpse into the local way of life.3. Campaigning For Plastic-Free Travel:Commencing this Independence Day (15th August 2024), TourismBharat will consistently campaign to reduce plastic waste in travel. The website will encourage tourists to use reusable water bottles, bags, and utensils, and provide information on destinations that have banned single-use plastics.4. Spreading Awareness For Wildlife Conservation:In collaboration with various wildlife conservation organizations, Tourism Bharat will also increase awareness about the importance of protecting India's rich biodiversity. It will also come up with content that promotes responsible wildlife tourism practices and provides information on supporting conservation efforts.5. Educating on Green Travel Tips:Tourism Bharat also plans to educate on practical green travel tips such as considering eco-friendly accommodations along with traditional accommodations that promote greet travel, reducing carbon footprints, and participating in local environmental initiatives.Speaking on the initiative to promote responsible tourism and eco-friendly practices to preserve the beauty of India, Ankit Verma, Founder, TourismBharat said "We believe that responsible tourism is essential for preserving the cultural heritage and incredible beauty of India. Our initiatives are designed to inspire and educate tourists to make sustainable choices, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the same breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures."Scaling Partnerships and Collaborations:TourismBharat is also in the process of forming strategic partnerships with several environmental NGOs, sustainability-focused organizations, tour operators, hoteliers, and other travel & tourism industry workers to amplify the impact of its initiatives. TourismBharat and its partners will work towards a common goal of promoting sustainable and responsible tourism practices.How You Can Get Involved with this Great Initiative:TourismBharat invites travellers, businesses, and organizations to join the efforts in promoting sustainable tourism. Travellers can promote sustainable tourism and share their sustainable travel experiences by writing a travelogue on TourismBharat. This would guide other travellers and adventurers in learning how sustainable and eco-friendly travel experiences can be achieved and maximum efforts can be put in place to preserve the beauty of India.About TourismBharat:TourismBharat is India's popular and growing travel and tourism website with a strong presence across the country and overseas. It provides comprehensive travel guides, tips, and inspiration for travellers exploring India and beyond. Providing high-quality travel content and services, TourismBharat has more than 12.5K YouTube subscribers and over 14.2K Instagram followers. In addition, the travel & tourism platform also engages with its gripping pieces of content on social media platforms like Facebook, X, Pinterest, Threads, and LinkedIn. The YouTube channel of TourismBharat has recorded over 1.26 million views and guided travellers in enhancing their travel experience. The mission of TourismBharat is to make travel accessible, enjoyable, and responsible, ensuring that every journey benefits both the traveller and the destinations they visit.

