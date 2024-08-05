Forest Hills Lab Enters Exclusive Worldwide Patent License Agreement To Incorporate FHL-101 For The Treatment Of TBI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forest Hills Lab (“FHL”), an innovative global life sciences company focused on regenerative and medical aesthetics, announced it has entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and Rush University to acquire an exclusive worldwide license for Glyceryl Tribenzoate for traumatic brain injury (TBI).The agreement grants FHL worldwide exclusive rights to develop, utilize and commercialize compounds in the use of Glyceryl Tribenzoate (GTB) as a potential treatment for TBI.“We are delighted to enter into an exclusive license agreement with the VA and Rush University as we advance FHL-101, our novel small molecule drug through further clinical development to treat devastating neurological disorders,” said Dr. Shrijay Vijayan, FHL's Chief Scientific Officer.“FHL-101 has demonstrated promising anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to stimulate remyelination and provide neuroprotection in various preclinical studies. We are committed to our relationship with the VA and Rush and share the common goal of realizing FHL-101's clinical benefits, ultimately improving the lives of families and patients living with TBI.”FHL-101 is currently under investigation as an oral treatment for neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease and traumatic brain injury. A small molecule new chemical entity (NCE) composed of GTB, FHL-101 has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical study, demonstrating its tolerability and excellent safety profile and is currently being optimized for the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial.Alex Yang, J.D., LL.M., Forest Hills Lab Chairman and CEO, added,“FHL and VA share the excitement around GTB's potential as a treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, especially one as devastating as TBI. This strategic agreement further strengthens our position and expands our opportunities to address the unmet needs of these devastating neurodegenerative diseases.”The agreement is subject to various commercial milestones in which royalty fees would be paid based on the development of the program.About FHL-101 (Glyceryl Tribenzoate)FHL-101 is a novel small molecule drug, composed of Glyceryl Tribenzoate (GTB), under investigation for oral treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson's Disease. FHL-101 promotes the generation of Glial cell Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF), a key protein that supports neuron function, suppresses inflammation, and prevents neuronal death in Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. FHL-101 has successfully completed a Phase 1 placebo-controlled, double-blind study, demonstrating its tolerability and excellent safety profile.About Traumatic Brain InjuryTraumatic Brain Injury refers to trauma caused by an external force, causing damage to the brain. TBI is a major cause of death and disability in the US, with nearly 70,000 deaths as a result of TBI-related injuries as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. There are currently no pharmaceutical therapies designed to meaningfully improve treatment outcomes.About Forest Hills LabForest Hills Lab is an innovative global life sciences company focused on regeneration and committed to improving well-being in our rapidly aging society. The therapeutics division of Forest Hills Lab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical platform with seven potentially disease-modifying therapies for neurological conditions. Our compounds demonstrated promising outcomes in addressing various neurodegenerative disease pathways. Our lead compounds include FHL-101, which has recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and FHL-301, which is preparing to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in Parkinson's. Our platform seeks partners to add candidates to our pipeline towards clinical-stage development, collaborating on its co-development and licensing-out possibilities.About the U.S. Department of Veterans AffairsThe U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is an agency of the United States Federal Government providing benefits and healthcare services to military veterans. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs collaborates with universities and its researchers to license VA-owned patents out to private sector firms, allowing the technology to be commercialized while collecting royalties.About Mstone PartnersForest Hills Lab's largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an incubator of biotech, healthcare and AI companies. Mstone founds, staffs, develops, and grows portfolio companies by building upon novel technology as well as human and investment capital. Mstone has also established several companies under its platform, managing a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.

Investor Relations

Forest Hills Lab

email us here