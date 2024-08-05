Iran, Slovenia Discussed Hamas Chief's Assassination Over Phone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 5 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, and Slovenian Foreign Minister, Tanja Fajon, yesterday exchanged views, on the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh.

During their phone conversation, Bagheri Kani said that, Iran would undoubtedly use its“legitimate and inherent” right to defend its security, and territorial integrity, to create deterrence against Israel's“acts of aggression” and ensure security and stability in the region.

Bagheri Kani highlighted the importance of Iran's role in maintaining peace, stability and calm in the West Asia region, and the necessity to stop the“genocide” by Israel in Gaza, and condemned its“unlawful” actions, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

For her part, Fajon said that, her country condemned any violation of international law.

She expressed hope that all parties would exercise self-restraint and take steps“wisely and tactfully” towards ensuring stability in the region.– NNN-IRNA