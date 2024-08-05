One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops killed one resident and wounded three others in the Donetsk region over the past day.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On August 4, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Hrodivka. Three more people were wounded in the region over the day," he noted.
Read also:
Russian troops attack 12 settlements in Kherson
region yesterday, four wounded
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,121 people have been killed and 5,558 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled 12 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, leaving four people injured.
MENAFN05082024000193011044ID1108516537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.