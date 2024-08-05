One Killed, Three Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian killed one resident and wounded three others in the Donetsk region over the past day.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 4, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Hrodivka. Three more people were wounded in the region over the day," he noted.

Russian troops attack 12 settlements inregion yesterday, four wounded

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,121 people have been killed and 5,558 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

