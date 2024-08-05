ISACA Research: Amidst Uncertainty Around AI, 23 Percent Say Their Organization Is Considering Increasing AI Jobs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sixty percent of respondents to ISACA's recent 2024 AI Pulse Poll believe AI will have a positive impact on audit/assurance in the next year-the highest number compared to other domains like risk, compliance, security, IT strategy/governance, and privacy. With AI holding significant potential for the IT audit profession, ISACA has launched an introductory course to AI for auditors, alongside other new online, self-paced AI courses on ethics and machine for business enablement, as part of its expanding AI education offerings.



The research also revealed some uncertainties around AI. Thirty-nine percent of respondents believe that AI will have a negative impact on privacy as a professional domain in the next year. Additionally, 20 percent of respondents indicate they are not at all confident in their ability to detect AI-powered misinformation; the same percent echoed this lack of confidence in their organizations' abilities. When asked who is responsible for or oversees the usage of AI within their organization, one in five say they are not sure.



However, with 23 percent of respondents saying their organization is considering increasing those AI jobs and 5 percent saying they will need AI training within two years to help them retain their roles or advance their careers, education and training will be essential for professionals to keep pace.



The new courses, which can be accessed through ISACA's online portal at the learner's convenience and offer CPE, include:



.Introduction to AI for Auditors-Instills essential AI concepts relevant to auditing, delving into specific AI techniques, AI-powered tools and systems, and ethical considerations as they relate to audit.



.Ethical Perspectives in AI: Implications, Principles, and Social Dynamic: Examines the ethical consequences associated with AI use, the ethical principles that should be considered in the development and adoption of AI, and the impacts AI could have on society.



.Machine Learning for Business Enablement-Explores how to effectively evaluate machine learning solutions, better assess risk, and aid responsible adoption, preparing professionals to better support enterprise adoption and use.



“As AI continues to impact professions across many fields in a rapid and unprecedented way, those from auditors and cybersecurity managers, to risk analysts and privacy professionals will need to understand the technology, as well as its applications and impact as it pertains to their work,” said Shannon Donahue, ISACA Chief Content and Publishing Officer.“Digital trust professionals at all career stages should explore the range of tools at their disposal to stay informed and relevant when it comes to emerging technologies, to both expand their knowledge and futureproof their careers.”



These follow the recent launches of additional courses AI Essentials, Auditing Generative AI: Strategy, Analysis and Risk Mitigation, and AI Governance: Principles, Strategies and Business Alignment.



They join additional AI-focused resources from ISACA, including:

.Artificial Intelligence: A Primer on Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Neural Networks

.Artificial Intelligence Audit Toolkit

.Using the Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework to Achieve Trustworthy AI

.An AI acceptable use policy template (one of 15 IS/IT policies available in ISACA's Policy Template Library)



Company :-PRHUB

User :- Madhulina Das

Email :...

Phone :-08022483008

Mobile:- 08022483008

Url :-