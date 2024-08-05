GPDNET, Katara, And Unesco Unite To Empower Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a powerful collaboration aimed at inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders, GPDnet, Katara, and Unesco have joined forces to launch an campaign in conjunction with International Youth Day 2024 on August 12, echoing the theme of this year:“From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

This month-long initiative, running from August 1 to 31, 2024, seeks to shed light on the critical role of youth in shaping the world when they are holistically engaged, and to highlight the various programs and initiatives designed to support their holistic engagement, growth, and development.

International Youth Day serves as a global platform to celebrate the contributions of young people and to address the challenges they face. This year's campaign, spearheaded by GPDnet, Katara, and Unesco, aligns perfectly with the organization's core mission of engaging youth in public diplomacy and fostering their leadership potential.

GPDnet, a leading platform dedicated to public diplomacy, recognizes the immense power of youth to drive positive change. By encouraging young individuals to actively participate in PD programs, the organization aims to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to become effective global citizens.

Katara, a cultural hub renowned for its commitment to arts and heritage, provides a rich environment for youth to explore their creativity and cultural identity. Youth is a priority group for Unesco. Recognizing Youth's creativity, innovation, and capacity to drive change, Unesco works with its partners to ensure youth holistic engagement in policies and programs, empowering them to contribute to peace and sustainable development in their countries.

“By partnering with GPDnet and Katara, we are able to amplify our efforts to genuinely engage youth and provide them with the opportunities they need to become leaders and innovators,” said Mr. Salah Khaled, Director of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen.“Young people drive economic and social progress, yet they often face barriers that hinder their potential. Through this joint social media campaign, we aim to engage youth in meaningful ways, educate and equip them with skills to significantly contribute to their communities and the world, working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the Agenda 2030.”

Secretary General of GPDnet Maryam Majid Al Saad, emphasised the importance of this initiative:“As part of GPDNET's core initiatives, this online campaign underscores our commitment to engaging youth in public diplomacy. We believe that young people have the potential to be powerful advocates for positive change, and through this initiative, we aim to attract and empower them to learn, participate, and lead. Our programs are designed to provide them with the tools and opportunities to engage in meaningful dialogues and actions that promote global understanding and cooperation. We are excited to see the impact this campaign will have on inspiring the next generation of leaders.”