Dholakia Foundation Founder Savjibhai Dholakia Receives Decarbonization Award At ISHRAE Cool Conclave 2024

Himmat bhai Dholakia received the award on behalf of Savjibhai Dholakia

Post award ceremony: Himmat bhai posed with the award of his brother Savjibhai Dholakia.

Savjibhai Dholakia awarded the Individual Contribution to Decarbonization Award at the ISHRAE CoOL Conclave 2024, represented by Himmatbhai Dholakia.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dholakia Foundation 's Founder, Savjibhai Dholakia , has been awarded the Individual Contribution to Decarbonization Award at the ISHRAE CoOL Conclave 2024. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices.

The ISHRAE CoOL Conclave, held from August 1-3, 2024, in Jaipur, brings together visionary leaders, industry professionals, and global experts to discuss and advance decarbonization efforts. The event features keynote talks, panel discussions, and the highly anticipated award ceremony.

Savjibhai Dholakia's recognition highlights the Dholakia Foundation's impactful initiatives in water conservation, climate resilience, and agricultural productivity. Our flagship project, the Climate and Hydrological Impact Assessment of Amrit Sarovars in Gujarat State, stands as an evidence of the foundation's firm dedication to sustainable development and community upliftment.

Over the past five years, we have conserved over 4.20 billion liters of surface water and significantly increased sub-surface and groundwater zones by 18%. This has led to a remarkable transformation in the region, with delayed interflow in the Gagadiya river, ensuring water availability even during non-monsoon periods. Our efforts have diversified crop patterns, boosting productivity and providing a stable livelihood for around 200,000 farmers.

This award not only acknowledges our past achievements but also fuels our future endeavors to create a greener and more sustainable world. Together, we continue to strive for impactful solutions that address the pressing challenges of climate change and resource management.

Savjibhai Dholakia, fondly known as "Kaka", is a visionary leader whose persistent commitment to social and environmental causes has earned him numerous accolades over the years. Under his leadership, the Dholakia Foundation has been recognized for its transformative projects that significantly improve water management, promote sustainable agriculture, and enhance the quality of life for rural communities. Savjibhai Dholakia has previously been honored with several prestigious awards, including 'Earth Day Star Environmentalist Award' and Padma Shri by the Government of India, for his efforts in creating 75 lakes.

About the Dholakia Foundation

The Dholakia Foundation is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative and impactful projects. Our mission is to create lasting positive change by addressing critical issues such as water scarcity, agricultural sustainability, and community empowerment. With a strong focus on environmental stewardship and social responsibility, we aim to build a better, more sustainable future for all.

The award ceremony saw 75 nominations, with 40 shortlisted entries, and ultimately, 14 awards presented across various categories. The ISHRAE CoOL Carbon Masters Awards celebrate excellence in decarbonization within the HVAC&R industry and allied sectors.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the ISHRAE CoOL Conclave Awards Committee for this honor and reaffirm our commitment to advancing sustainable practices and creating a greener future for all.

About the ISHRAE CoOL Conclave

The ISHRAE CoOL Conclave 2024 Decarbonization Awards recognize exemplary achievements in decarbonization efforts within the HVAC&R and built environment sectors in India. These awards highlight organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation, and leadership in reducing carbon emissions and advocating sustainable practices. The conclave aims to inspire greater innovation, collaboration, and assertiveness towards building a sustainable and low-carbon future for India and beyond.

