Sealead Announces Key Management Transition In USA To Accelerate Business Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Lee

Suleyman Avci

SINGAPORE, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SeaLead , a fast-growing global line, today announced the appointment of Mark Lee as Managing Director, SeaLead USA, at a time of continued growth and expansion in the region. Mark succeeds Cas Pouderoyen who has stepped down from the position.SeaLead extends its gratitude to Cas for his invaluable contributions in establishing SeaLead USA and building a robust team and looks forward to his continued impact within the industry.Assuming the role of the new Managing Director, SeaLead USA, is Mark Lee, who brings over 28 years of experience in the shipping industry, including more than a decade within the USA market. Mark began his career with Hanjin Shipping, before advancing to SM Line where he held various senior roles, including Senior Vice President, Head Director Global Sales and Operations, and Vice President Managing Director Americas. Most recently, Mark was the Executive Managing Director for South Korea at OEC Group.Commenting on his new role, Mark Lee, Managing Director, SeaLead USA, said,“I am happy to be taking the helm at a time when we are boosting our capacity on Asia - US trade lane. This is an opportune time for SeaLead, and I look forward to working with our team to further establish our presence in this important market.”In his new role, Mark will work closely with SeaLead's headquarters team in Singapore to advance commercial competencies, build and enhance customer relationships, and develop services to grow the company's presence in the USA. Additionally, Mark will oversee vendor and agency relationships. His extensive experience and industry knowledge will be crucial to SeaLead's next stage of growth.Commenting on the appointment, Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer of SeaLead, noted,“We are confident in extending SeaLead's capabilities and reach with the appointment of Mark Lee. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge in liner shipping, making him well-suited to drive our efforts in the USA and help execute our ambitious plans.”Relatively new to the global shipping line sector, SeaLead has grown rapidly in recent years and is currently ranked number 16 by industry expert Alphaliner. The company has successfully increased its market share, having expanded its operational capabilities and invested in people development and training.SeaLead has recently made a series of strategic appointments, including its Global Chief Executive Officer, Suleyman Avci, and a five-member Board of Directors, Mr. SC Chan, Chairman, Mr. Joachim Schlotfeldt, Board Member, Mr. Kim Young So, Board Member, Capt. Subhangshu Dutt, Board Member, Mr. Martin Kaalund, Board Member.SeaLead continues to expand and develop new services to support its fast-growing customer base and meet the worldwide demand for cargo capacity.

SeaLead Media

SeaLead

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn