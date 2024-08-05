Sharematch.Me Appoints Richard Walker To Complete Board, Strengthening Leadership Amidst Growing Market Interest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) He joins the board at a pivotal time as ShareMatch continues to garner significant interest with its innovative marketing proposition.

LONDON, UNITED KINGODOM, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShareMatch, a pioneering fintech platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Walker to its Board of Directors. Walker, an experienced Director of numerous listed companies initially on the NYSE and more recently the AQUIS Exchange, joins the board at a pivotal time as ShareMatch continues to garner significant interest with its innovative marketing proposition.ShareMatch has distinguished itself by bridging the gap between traditional equity participation and the modern needs of buyers and sellers, leveraging cutting-edge technology. The platform aims to revolutionise the investment landscape by providing a seamless and efficient experience for its users, identifying optimal investment opportunities through sophisticated algorithms and real-time data analysis."Richard's appointment marks a significant milestone for ShareMatch," said Gillian Hughes, CEO of ShareMatch. "His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we prepare to launch our platform and scale our operations. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to drive innovation in the investment space."Walker is a highly commercial and experienced Financial Director with first-hand experience of AMEX and AIM listed companies. Having previously specialised for 10 years in Business Management and Corporate Restructuring and Recovery, he works closely with his investees and provides a high level of hands-on advice and guidance.In addition to strengthening its leadership team, ShareMatch is on track to close its current series of fund raising by the end of August. This funding round has attracted substantial interest from investors, positioning the company for a larger capital raise of £25 million planned for after the summer. The additional funds will support the platform's development and readiness for its anticipated launch in Q1 2025.ShareMatch's unique proposition has already resonated with a wide range of stakeholders, from individual investors to large institutional partners. The platform's ability to integrate traditional equity mechanisms with state-of-the-art technology solutions sets it apart in the rapidly evolving fintech market."We are thrilled with the progress we have made and the interest we have received from the investment community," said Joshua Hearne, Non-Executive of ShareMatch. "Our upcoming capital raise will be crucial in accelerating our growth and ensuring we deliver on our promise to revolutionise the way people invest into private shares."With Richard Walker joining the board and the successful closure of the series fund raising on the horizon, ShareMatch is well-positioned to advance its mission and make a significant impact on the investment industry.About ShareMatchShareMatch is a cutting-edge fintech platform dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional equity participation and modern technology-driven investment solutions. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and data analytics, ShareMatch aims to provide a seamless and efficient investment experience, empowering users to make informed decisions and optimise their investment strategies.

