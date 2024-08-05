عربي


AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2024


8/5/2024 2:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:

July 2024 July 2023 Change
Passengers 748,902 797,846 -6.1%
Finland - Sweden 212,531 260,125 -18.3%
Estonia - Finland 440,974 467,865 -5.7%
Estonia - Sweden 95,397 69,856 36.6%
Cargo Units 21,734 23,597 -7.9%
Finland - Sweden 2,838 2,477 14.6%
Estonia - Finland 16,265 17,920 -9.2%
Estonia - Sweden 2,631 3,200 -17.8%
Passenger Vehicles 111,564 125,118 -10.8%
Finland - Sweden 16,065 22,496 -28.6%
Estonia - Finland 88,671 97,102 -8.7%
Estonia - Sweden 6,828 5,520 23.7%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.

