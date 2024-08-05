EUROAPI - Availability Of 2024 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, 05 August, 2024 – EUROAPI posted today its 2024 condensed Half-Year Consolidated Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This document is available for consultation and downloading on EUROAPI's website: .

This report includes notably the 2024 half-year management report, the consolidated financial statements on 30 June 2024, and the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-yearly financial information.

Financial Calendar (all dates to be confirmed)



11 February 2025: FY 2024 Results

21 May 2025: 2025 AGM 29 July 2025: H1 2025 results



