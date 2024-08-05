AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For July 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:
|
| July 2024
| July 2023
| Change
| Passengers
| 748,902
| 797,846
| -6.1%
| Finland - Sweden
| 212,531
| 260,125
| -18.3%
| Estonia - Finland
| 440,974
| 467,865
| -5.7%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 95,397
| 69,856
| 36.6%
|
|
|
|
| Cargo Units
| 21,734
| 23,597
| -7.9%
| Finland - Sweden
| 2,838
| 2,477
| 14.6%
| Estonia - Finland
| 16,265
| 17,920
| -9.2%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 2,631
| 3,200
| -17.8%
|
|
|
|
| Passenger Vehicles
| 111,564
| 125,118
| -10.8%
| Finland - Sweden
| 16,065
| 22,496
| -28.6%
| Estonia - Finland
| 88,671
| 97,102
| -8.7%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 6,828
| 5,520
| 23.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail ...
Attachment
MENAFN05082024004107003653ID1108516451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.