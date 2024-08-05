Rydeev And Quantum Mobility Collaborate Towards Electrification Of Motorcycles For Johor-Singapore Borders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Left Mr. Edmund Lim, CEO of Quantum Mobility, Mr. Syed Faiz, Managing Director of RydeEV & Mr. Anders Quek, COO of Quantum Mobility.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RydeEV , a subsidiary of Yinson GreenTech , a leading Malaysian electric 2-wheeler company and Quantum Mobility , a Singaporean electric motorcycle start-up, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the cross-border electrification of motorcycles between Johor, Malaysia and Singapore.This groundbreaking partnership aims to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions across Malaysia and Singapore. The MOU outlines the framework for both companies to share expertise, resources, and technology to develop and implement electric motorcycle solutions to reduce carbon emissions across the 2 causeways which links Malaysia and Singapore."We are thrilled to partner with Quantum Mobility to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia," said Mr. Syed Faiz, Managing Director of RydeEV. "Together, we can make a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation.""There is a massive number of motorcyclist utilizing the causeway on a daily basis and this collaboration between RydeEV and Quantum Mobility marks a significant milestone in our mission to reduce carbon emissions and create a cleaner environment at the borders," added Mr. Edmund Lim, CEO of Quantum Mobility. "We look forward to working together to create a more sustainable future."The partnership will focus on:- Developing electric motorcycle technology and infrastructure- Establishing cross-border charge and battery swap networks- Promoting electric vehicle adoption among consumers and businessesThis MOU signing ceremony marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards a more sustainable transportation future in Malaysia and Singapore.

