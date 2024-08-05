Dr. Carol Dewalt Achieves Best-Seller Status With 'Against All Odds', Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Dr. Carol DeWalt

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored by Dr. Carol DeWalt, M.D., renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on July 11th, 2024, has rapidly climbed the best-seller charts.

Against All Odds captivates readers with its collection of inspiring stories. Since its launch, the has rapidly climbed the best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the heart of Against All Odds success lies Dr. Carol DeWalt's chapter, "Living with a Manifested Mindset." Dr. DeWalt's story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet Dr. Carol DeWalt:

Dr. Carol DeWalt brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this collaboration. As a board-certified Neonatologist with a stellar academic background from esteemed institutions such as Stanford University and UCLA, Dr. DeWalt has dedicated her career to improving infant health and empowering parents through education.

Her past research has focused on mitochondrial metabolism and cellular damage, advancing the field of neonatal care. Through her practice and educational initiatives, Dr. DeWalt has impacted the lives of countless families by advocating for breastfeeding and practices that optimize infant outcomes.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. DeWalt is deeply committed to community engagement and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. She envisions reaching 7 million expectant parents by 2033, spreading her message of compassionate care and empowerment on a global scale.

Dr. DeWalt's newborn parent education services are available at:

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE

SuccessBooks®

