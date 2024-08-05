Invitation To The Presentation Of Calliditas ́S Interim Report January - June 2024
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas's interim report for the second quarter, April - June 2024 will be published in Swedish and English on Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.
A combined Audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.
The presentation will be given in English.
Link to the webcast:
To participate via conference call please register via this link:
After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.
For further information, please contact :
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: [email protected]
The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 5, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CET.
