SOHU REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q uarter Highlights

Total revenues were US$172 million, up 13% year-over-year and 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$20

million, down 17% year-over-year and up 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$147

million, up 24% year-over-year and 25% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu Limited was US$38 million, compared with a net loss of US$21

million in the second

quarter of 2023

and a net loss of US$25 million in the first

quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP[1] net loss attributable to Sohu Limited was US$34 million, compared with a net loss of US$18

million in the second

quarter of 2023

and a net loss of US$22 million in the first quarter of 2024. Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu Limited, commented, "In the second quarter of 2024, we hit the high end of our prior guidance in brand advertising revenues while our online game revenues came in well above expectations. Our bottom-line performance was in line with our prior guidance. For Sohu Media and Sohu Video, leveraged by our increasingly integrated and sophisticated product matrix, we further promoted the generation and consumption of premium content, and vigorously boosted social interactions among users. Benefiting from our differentiated events and marketing campaigns, we were able to continually strengthen our brand influence and explore a diverse range of monetization opportunities. Online games performed well, with revenues exceeding our expectations."

[1] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the

U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "U.S. TCJA"). Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Second Quarter Financial Results



Revenues

Total revenues were US$172 million, up 13% year-over-year and 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$20 million, down 17% year-over-year and up 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$147 million, up 24% year-over-year and 25% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 67%, compared with 76% in the second quarter of 2023 and 77% in the first quarter of 2024.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business were 20%, compared with 30% in the second quarter of 2023 and 1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 76%, compared with 87% in the second quarter of 2023 and 88% in the first quarter of 2024. The decreases were mainly due to a higher percentage revenue contribution from mobile games, which require higher revenue-sharing payments.

Operating Expenses



GAAP operating expenses were US$160

million, up 16% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$161

million, up 17% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter.

The increases were mainly due to an increase in Changyou's marketing and promotional spending for its online games.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss was US$44 million, compared with an operating loss of US$23 million in the second quarter of 2023 and an operating loss of US$27 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$45 million, compared with an operating loss of US$23 million in the second quarter of 2023 and an operating loss of US$27 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$9 million, compared with income tax expense of US$18 million in the second quarter of 2023 and income tax expense of US$14 million in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$5 million, compared with income tax expense of US$15 million in the second quarter of 2023 and income tax expense of US$10 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu Limited was US$38 million, or

a net loss of US$1.16

per fully-diluted American depositary share ("ADS," each ADS representing one Sohu ordinary share), compared with a net loss of US$21 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a net loss of US$25 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu Limited was US$34 million, or a net loss of US$1.05 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$18 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a net loss of US$22 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.3 billion.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results [2]

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results



For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts[3] (MAU) were 2.2 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year and a decrease of 2% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts[4] (APA) were 0.9 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in APA was mainly a result of fewer in-game promotional activities having been launched for TLBB PC during the second quarter. For mobile games, total average

MAU were 4.9 million, an increase of 273% year-over-year and 77% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 1.1 million, an increase of 299% year-over-year and 240% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases in MAU and APA

were mainly from New Westward Journey, which was launched during the second quarter.

Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$148 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year and 25% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$147 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year and 25% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$1 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year and an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were US$112 million, compared with US$103 million for the second quarter of 2023 and US$104 million for the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating expenses were US$80 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year and

62% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to an increase in marketing and promotional spending for online games.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$80 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year and 63% quarter-over-quarter.

Both

GAAP and non-GAAP operating profit were US$32 million, compared with US$49 million for the second quarter of 2023 and US$55 million for the first quarter of 2024.

[2] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173 Website. [3] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month. [4]

Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Recent Development

Under the previously-announced share repurchase program of up to US$150 million of the outstanding ADSs, Sohu had repurchased 2,347,332 ADSs for an aggregate cost of approximately US$26 million as of August 1, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the third

quarter of 2024, Sohu estimates:



Brand advertising revenues to be between US$17 million and US$19 million; this implies an annual decrease of 14% to 23%,

and a sequential decrease of 4%

to 14%.

Online game revenues to be between US$104

million and US$114

million; this implies an annual decrease of 3% to 11%,

and a sequential decrease of 22%

to

29%.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu Limited to be between US$30

million

and US$40

million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu Limited to be between US$34

million and

US$44

million.

For the third quarter 2024 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.10=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB7.17=US$1.00 for the third quarter of 2023, and RMB7.11=US$1.00 for the second quarter of 2024.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Disclosure



To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge imposed by the U.S. TCJA. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense;

changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense;

changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments do not involve subsequent cash outflow or are reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor in their impact when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu Limited, and diluted net income attributable to Sohu Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge is that share-based compensation expense and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge have been and can be expected to continue to be significant recurring expenses in Sohu's business. It is also possible that changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments will recur in the future. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported U.S. dollar results; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales and online games for its revenues; and the impact of the U.S. TCJA. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with and information furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Webcast



Sohu's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time,

August 5, 2024 (7:30

p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time,

August 5, 2024) following the quarterly

results announcement. Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here , which will lead them to the conference registration website. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live Webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at

About Sohu



Sohu Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU ) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, Sohu Video App, the mobile news portal , the PC portal , and the online video website ; and the online games platform .



Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news,

information

and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB") PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

SOHU LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)









Three Months Ended



Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Jun. 30, 2023 Revenues:













Brand advertising $ 19,853 $ 16,070 $ 23,883

Online games

146,997

117,812

118,426

Others

5,483

5,508

9,781 Total revenues

172,333

139,390

152,090













Cost of revenues:











Brand advertising (includes share-based

compensation expense of $1, $0, and $-21,

respectively)

15,904

15,848

16,705 Online games (includes share-based compensation

expense of $0, $0,and $18, respectively)

35,588

14,482

15,839 Others



4,974

2,389

4,477 Total cost of revenues

56,466

32,719

37,021













Gross profit

115,867

106,671

115,069













Operating expenses:











Product development (includes share-based

compensation expense of $10, $3,and $179,

respectively)



65,209

66,209

69,492 Sales and marketing (includes share-based

compensation expense of $10, $4, and $-52,

respectively)



83,936

54,806

57,153 General and administrative (includes share-based

compensation expense of $-421, $77,and $134,

respectively)

11,012

12,534

11,372 Total operating expenses

160,157

133,549

138,017













Operating loss

(44,290)

(26,878)

(22,948)













Other income, net

5,572

4,489

5,131 Interest income

9,561

11,358

11,041 Exchange difference

231

(19)

3,067 Loss before income tax expense

(28,926)

(11,050)

(3,709)













Income tax expense 8,731

13,924

17,747 Net loss

(37,657)

(24,974)

(21,456)













Less: Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling

interest shareholders

-

-

(261)













Net loss attributable to Sohu Limited

(37,657)

(24,974)

(21,195)













Basic net loss per share/ADS attributable to Sohu

Limited

[5] $ (1.16) $ (0.76) $ (0.62) Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net loss per

share/ADS attributable to Sohu Limited

32,492

33,033

34,091













Diluted net loss per share/ADS attributable to

Sohu Limited $ (1.16) $ (0.76) $ (0.62) Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net loss per

share/ADS attributable to Sohu Limited

32,492

33,033

34,091



























[5] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

SOHU LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)













As of Jun. 30, 2024

As of Dec. 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,500 $ 362,504





Restricted cash

-

3,184





Short-term investments

799,105

597,770





Accounts receivable, net

75,101

71,618





Prepaid and other current assets



85,202

81,971 Total current assets

1,126,908

1,117,047 Fixed assets, net

261,199

269,058 Goodwill



47,071

47,163 Long-term investments, net

45,326

45,198 Intangible assets, net

8,484

2,226 Long-term time deposits

329,909

388,613 Other assets

12,751

12,793 Total assets $ 1,831,648 $ 1,882,098









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 74,784 $ 44,609





Accrued liabilities

101,668

103,779





Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

47,319

50,829





Accrued salary and benefits

49,242

50,330





Taxes payables

10,255

11,363





Other short-term liabilities

78,051

81,482 Total current liabilities $ 361,319 $ 342,392









Long-term other payables

2,808

3,924 Long-term tax liabilities

471,676

474,374 Other long-term liabilities

2,461

2,130 Total long-term liabilities $ 476,945 $ 480,428











Total liabilities $ 838,264 $ 822,820



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Sohu Limited shareholders' equity

993,062

1,058,956





Noncontrolling interest

322

322









Total shareholders' equity $ 993,384 $ 1,059,278









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,831,648 $ 1,882,098

SOHU LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)









































Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023



GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustment

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustment

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustment

Non-GAAP













































1 (a)







- (a)







(21) (a)

Brand advertising gross profit $ 3,949 $ 1 $ 3,950 $ 222 $ - $ 222 $ 7,178 $ (21) $ 7,157 Brand advertising gross margin

20

%





20

%

1

%





1

%

30

%





30

%













































- (a)







- (a)







18 (a)

Online games gross profit

$ 111,409 $ - $ 111,409 $ 103,330 $ - $ 103,330 $ 102,587 $ 18 $ 102,605 Online games gross margin

76

%





76

%

88

%





88

%

87

%





87

%













































- (a)







- (a)







- (a)

Others gross profit

$ 509 $ - $ 509 $ 3,119 $ - $ 3,119 $ 5,304 $ - $ 5,304 Others gross margin

9

%





9

%

57

%





57

%

54

%





54

%













































1 (a)







- (a)







(3) (a)

Gross profit $ 115,867 $ 1 $ 115,868 $ 106,671 $ - $ 106,671 $ 115,069 $ (3) $ 115,066 Gross margin

67

%





67

%

77

%





77

%

76

%





76

%











































































Operating expenses $ 160,157 $ 401 (a) $ 160,558 $ 133,549 $ (84) (a) $ 133,465 $ 138,017 $ (261) (a) $ 137,756













































(400) (a)







84 (a)







258 (a)

Operating loss $ (44,290) $ (400) $ (44,690) $ (26,878) $ 84 $ (26,794) $ (22,948) $ 258 $ (22,690) Operating margin

-26

%





-26

%

-19

%





-19

%

-15

%





-15

%





































Income tax expense $ 8,731 $ (3,764) (c)$ 4,967 $ 13,924 $ (3,691) (c)$ 10,233 $ 17,747 $ (3,061) (c)$ 14,686













































(400) (a)







84 (a)







258 (a)









131 (b)







(398) (b)







-











3,764 (c)







3,691 (c)







3,061 (c)

Net loss before non-controlling

interest $ (37,657) $ 3,495 $ (34,162) $ (24,974) $ 3,377 $ (21,597) $ (21,456) $ 3,319 $ (18,137)













































(400) (a)







84 (a)







258 (a)









131 (b)







(398) (b)







-











3,764 (c)







3,691 (c)







3,061 (c)

Net loss attributable to Sohu

Limited for diluted net loss per

share/ADS $ (37,657) $ 3,495 $ (34,162) $ (24,974)

3,377

(21,597) $ (21,195) $ 3,319 $ (17,876) Diluted net loss per share/ADS

attributable to Sohu Limited $ (1.16)





(1.05) $ (0.76)





(0.65) $ (0.62)



$ (0.52) Shares/ADSs used in computing

diluted net loss per share/ADS

attributable to Sohu Limited

32,492





32,492

33,033





33,033

34,091





34,091











































































Note:



































(a)

To eliminate the impact of share-based awards. (b)

To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments. (c) To adjust for the effect of the Toll Charge.

































