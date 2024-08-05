(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Benjamin Mitton is pleased to announce the release of his new children’s book, Trooper's Story: His Journey From Lost to Finding His Forever Home. Published on July 10, 2024, by BookBaby, this touching tale follows Trooper, a beloved dog who experiences the trials of being lost, wandering alone, and eventually finding his forever home with Ben and Bonita.



Trooper’s Story is a beautifully illustrated book that portrays a journey of rescue, healing, and unconditional love. Perfect for readers of all ages who have a deep affection for animals and a passion for animal rescue, fostering, and adoption, this book is more than just a story—it's a beacon of hope for animals in need.



Each purchase of Trooper’s Story supports a noble cause, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Denver Dachshund Rescue and Transport and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. By sharing Trooper’s story, readers contribute to making a positive difference in the lives of countless animals.



About the Author

Benjamin Mitton, a proud Colorado native, draws inspiration from the majestic Rocky Mountains and the serene beauty of the plains. As a lifelong dog and animal enthusiast, Ben’s experience as Trooper and Bonita’s dad has been a profound joy. Inspired by Trooper’s incredible journey, Ben began writing this book in December 2021. He is excited to share this story with readers and honor the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to animal rescue. Ben hopes that his readers will enjoy this heartfelt story as much as he enjoyed bringing it to life.





