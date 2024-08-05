Today Marks Day Of Azerbaijani Navy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
August 5 is the Day of the Azerbaijani Navy.
The Azerbaijan Navy was established in 1919 during the
Azerbaijan People's Republic.
Thus, when the British left Baku in the summer of 1919, they
handed over the management of the city port and part of the
warships to the Azerbaijani government. The Azerbaijan Caspian Navy
was formed based on these ships. This measure of the government of
Azerbaijan was an important step in the protection of the sea
borders of the country.
At the end of 1919, the Azerbaijani military mission headed by
General Ibrahim Agha Usubov bought 6 single-gun destroyers, 12
destroyers, 6 submarines, 92 naval guns, 10 coastal guns, wireless
telegraph equipment, etc. for the fleet from abroad.
Azernews informs, referring to Report that the Government of
Azerbaijan invited Islamov, the admiral of the Russian fleet, a
participant in the expedition to the North Pole, of Turkish origin,
to Azerbaijan in the summer of 1919 to help in the creation of the
national navy. The command of the warships "Astrabad", "Kars" and
"Ardahan" was assigned to Azerbaijani captains.
Plans to strengthen the logistics and personnel base of the
military fleet remained unimplemented as a result of the April
invasion. Soon after, with the arrival of the Bolsheviks, the
Azerbaijani navy was abolished.
After the collapse of the USSR, the conditions for the
organization of the naval fleet were created in Azerbaijan. On
April 7, 1992, the Headquarters of the Naval Forces of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, protection and security company was established. 25%
of the Caspian Navy and the Higher Naval School were handed over to
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
On June 26, 1992, the national flag of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was raised on the guard ship "Bakili". By the decision
of the Cabinet of Ministers dated July 15, 1996, the Azerbaijan
State Maritime Academy was established on the basis of the Baku
Maritime School as a new direction of Azerbaijani education.
According to the Decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev
in 1996, August 5 is celebrated as the Navy Day in the country.
