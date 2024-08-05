Western Militarization Policy Over Armenia In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS
Armenia's becoming avid for military exercises in the past few
months has already triggered an alarm in the South Caucasus. In
particular, further intensification of military preparations on the
eve of the COP29 international climate event, which will take place
in Azerbaijan in November, has begun to appear as a serious threat
to Azerbaijan. The rapid arming of Armenia and, moreover, the
involvement of the USA and France in exercises, indicate more
provocations than positive steps in the peace process. This also
shows that it is not exceptional for Armenia to cause provocations
on the border prior to the start of the event, which see hundreds
of countries across the world.
In fact, there is enough evidence for this. For example,
Armenia, which has an ally like France, is trying with all its
efforts to prevent COP29 from taking place or to damage the image
of the event. Even if the realization of such attempts is a dream
for Yerevan, France is constantly trying to discredit Azerbaijan
through Armenia by encouraging provocations on the border. The
Olympic Games did not pass so quietly in the background of
political tension between Baku and Paris. Official Paris, which has
experienced a great disgrace in the history of sports, is trying to
revenge on Baku because of the ridiculous situation it is in
nowadays. According to France, "now it's Baku's turn". It even
thinks to use every situation to start a smear campaign against
Azerbaijan. In addition, on the one hand, Pashinyan supports the
West's secret plan by delaying the peace process with dozens of
excuses.
Let's not go back too far. Everyone remembers that in 2023,
during Pashinyan's speech in the Armenian Parliament, he said,
“steps will be taken to open the Zangazur Corridor and that Armenia
is ready for it.” At that time, the Armenian government did not
speak so lavishly about military exercises. But where is
Pashinyan's promise and the words he released into to the
atmosphere?
It was no coincidence that the Prime Minister of Armenia, who
felt himself somewhat cool in Iran, gossiped about the Zangazur
Corridor in a behind-the-scenes meeting with Iran's religious
leader Khamenei. Pashinyan, who always refused to fulfil his
promise, had to find an opportunity to evade the issue this time.
Certainly, Iran, which does not want to see the West in the
Caucasus, has no choice but to agree with Armenia's pro-Western
stance. If we are talking about a joint action against Azerbaijan,
Iran will have to ignore all the whims of Yerevan in order to
prevent the opening of Zangazur, which it sees as a nightmare, or
the Turk's Road.
Crime Never Sleeps
On the other hand, Armenia's arming and involvement in military
exercises increased its desire for the release of separatist
elements serving prison terms in Baku. Even a number of baseless
claims about Garabagh have been voiced again by biased politicians
such as Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada,
and Louis Moreno Ocampo, who is accused of corruption.
But how does the Armenian government whether overtly or covertly
support it? Of course, Yerevan supports it with all its might.
The fact that a criminal like Kamo Bahaturi Vardanyan, who used
to command illegal military units in Garabagh, is currently
appointed as an advisor to the Armenian Ministry of Defense
indicates Yerevan's intentions regarding Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity. Perhaps for Armenia, it is time to play the cards
openly, however Kamo Vardanyan's equal activity in the same cabinet
with the NATO official promises not a pleasant event for the
region.
Pashinyan only keeps criminals with him who are useful for his
work. If it wasn't like that, he would have helped his opponents
like Ruben Vardanyan and Araik Harutyunyan to escape from Garabagh
in various secret ways, or to put it more bluntly, he wouldn't have
closed the doors of Yerevan to them.
By appointing the criminal, the Armenian authorities once again
clearly proved their support for the crime. As the saying goes,
"Crime never sleeps". Armenia can never refrain from its crimes it
has always kept as sacred in its hostile approach to Azerbaijan.
For it, the important is to sacrifice everything for its own
ambitions rather than the future of the region.
