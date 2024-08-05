Onlinecheckwriter - Powered By Zil Money Introduces Enhanced Check Mailing With Tracking From Credit Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, announced an innovative enhancement to its check mailing services. Customers can now send checks directly funded by their or wallet, complete with tracking capabilities, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction experience. The offers trackable check mailing via USPS Priority and FedEx Standard Overnight, ensuring fast and secure delivery. The user-friendly platform lets users send checks online, choose delivery options, and track the checks until they arrive.

OnlineCheckWriter – powered by Zil Money, offers 24/7 customer service and allows businesses to customize their costs according to their needs. Businesses can choose from multiple mailing options to fit their budget, with services ranging from $1.25 for First Class Check Mailing to $34.99 for Express Mail USPS. The feature offers affordability and timely delivery in the USA and Canada.

With OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, businesses can easily customize and print checks online using a standard printer and plain paper. The platform offers pre-made templates, meaning no design skills are required. This method saves time and money compared to ordering pre-printed checks, which can take 3 to 5 days to arrive. It's a convenient and cost-effective solution for all your check printing needs.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, is dedicated to simplifying business finance. The all-in-one solution streamlines payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. With seamless integration with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, users can easily manage multiple accounts, choose check formats, and conduct transactions. The platform offers various payment options, including ACH, checks, wires, payment links, international payments, credit cards, and debit cards, for a customized payment experience.

OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, serves over one million users and has processed more than $78.5 billion in transactions. Its global growth is driven by ongoing innovation and service improvements. The check printing platform offers a user-friendly platform for various financial needs. The app, available on Google Play and the iOS App Store , also provides mobile access.

Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corp.

+1 408-222-8012

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other