Enhancing Trade Finance For Smes In The Caribbean

By Christopher Richards

The World Economic Forum (2023) reports that the trade finance gap is now $1.7 trillion globally, with SMEs disproportionately affected by this shortfall. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a critical role in the economic development of the Caribbean region, generating approximately 40 percent of the region's and accounting for over 95 percent of its companies.

Despite their prevalence, only about 13 percent of these SMEs engage in export activities (Coke-Hamilton, 2013). SMEs in the region face significant challenges, particularly in accessing trade finance, which hampers their growth and ability to engage in international trade.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (2024), approximately 40 percent of correspondent banks have withdrawn from the Caribbean over the past 15 years, which has decreased the access of the region to international finance and credit. It has also restricted cross-border payments which include remittances. Within this article, we will explore the characteristics and challenges of Caribbean SMEs, the role of commercial banks, and policy recommendations to enhance their access to trade finance.

Characteristics of Caribbean SMEs

Caribbean SMEs are typically small, labor-intensive, and often operate informally, focusing primarily on the domestic market, ranging from sole proprietorships to small partnerships. The low levels of exportation among the region's SMEs can be attributed to various challenges they face.

These include:



Limited Access to Trade Finance: This is one of the primary barriers. Commercial banks in the region are often risk-averse and prefer to lend to larger, established businesses. SMEs struggle to meet the stringent collateral requirements and often lack the financial documentation and credit history that banks require.

High-Interest Rates and Loan Conditions: Even when SMEs can access trade finance, they often face high-interest rates and unfavorable loan conditions. This discourages many small business owners from seeking formal financing and limits their ability to expand and innovate. Regulatory and Administrative Barriers: Complex and costly administrative procedures, high compliance costs, and restrictive lending regulations further hinder SMEs' growth and ability to secure trade finance.

Role of commercial banks

Commercial banks are the primary source of credit in the Caribbean. To better support SMEs in trade finance, commercial banks can adopt several strategies:



Tailored Financial Products: Banks can develop financial products tailored to the needs of SMEs, such as trade-specific credit lines and export financing

Capacity Building: Banks can offer training and capacity-building programs for SME owners, helping them to improve their financial management skills and better prepare for loan applications. Partnerships with Government and Development Agencies: Collaborating with government agencies and international development organizations can help banks share the risk of lending to SMEs and provide additional support to small businesses.

Examples from Caribbean Countries

Trinidad and Tobago has several government-supported initiatives to enhance SME trade finance, including the Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (EXIMBANK), which provides credit to businesses to facilitate and encourage their exports. Barbados features the Enterprise Growth Fund Ltd., (EGFL), which offers debt and equity financing to SMEs. Jamaica has established multiple avenues for SME trade financing, including the Jamaica National Small Business Limited (JNSBL), which offers loans to small entrepreneurs.

The Link between MoUs and SME Trade support and finance

The African Export-Import Bank and Caribbean Export Development Agency

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Caribbean Export Development Agency and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) significantly bolsters support for SMEs in the Caribbean by enhancing access to trade finance. Through capacity-building initiatives, both entities aim to improve the ability of Caribbean and African MSMEs to engage in cross-regional trade by sharing technical expertise and knowledge. Additionally, the MoU facilitates reciprocal investments and export of services by providing necessary guidance and advice to potential investors and exporters. For instance, Afreximbank's recent $1.5 billion funding approval for CARICOM states illustrates how these financial instruments support various economic sectors, including SMEs.

Republic Bank and Caribbean Export Development Agency

The Caribbean Export Development Agency's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Republic Bank Limited significantly bolsters support for SME trade by creating a structured referral system to enhance business development, growth, and job creation in the region. This system facilitates SMEs' access to a wide array of services offered by Caribbean Export, including highly sought-after programs like ProNET and Services Go Global, as well as specialized technical programs in areas such as intellectual property and energy management. Furthermore, the partnership includes free training programs with a focus on areas such as Export Marketing. This effectively connects SMEs to essential trade finance, reinforcing their ability to compete globally and contribute to the region's economic transformation.

Initiatives of the Africa Export-Import Bank

Afreximbank supports intra- and extra-African trade through various initiatives. The bank collaborates with local banks to provide low-interest loans, equity capital, and guarantees. The bank also offers export finance programs with credit guarantees and insurance products to mitigate non-payment risks, conducts capacity-building programs for SME owners, and provides innovation and research grants to support technological advancements. These efforts help SMEs access resources, expand internationally, and strengthen economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

Policy recommendations for the Caribbean countries



Government Guarantee Programs: Reduce lending risk by guaranteeing a portion of SME loans.

Microfinance and Alternative Lending: Expand access to financing through microfinance, peer-to-peer lending, and crowdfunding.

Reform Collateral Requirements: Recognize movable assets like inventory for loan collateral.

Enhance Credit Information Systems: Improve credit information systems to better assess SME creditworthiness. Encourage Innovation and Technology Adoption: Offer incentives for SMEs to adopt new technologies and innovate.

Enhancing access to trade finance for Caribbean SMEs is crucial for their growth and the overall economic development of the region. By addressing the challenges faced by SMEs and implementing targeted policy measures, governments and financial institutions can create a more supportive environment for small businesses, fostering innovation, job creation, and economic resilience in the Caribbean.

