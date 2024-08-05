India Advises 'Extreme Caution' For Its Nationals In Bangladesh Amidst Violent Protests; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India on Sunday (August 4) night issued a strong advisory, urging all its nationals residing in Bangladesh to exercise "extreme caution" and limit their movements due to the recent surge of violence in the neighboring country. The of External Affairs (MEA) also recommended against any to Bangladesh until further notice.

This advisory followed a day of intense violence in Bangladesh, where at least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes between security forces and anti-government across various parts of the country. The unrest stems from a growing movement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Pune woman falls into 60-ft gorge in Satara's ghat area while taking selfie, rescued | WATCH

In its advisory, MEA said, "In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice." The ministry stressed the importance of safety and urged those currently in Bangladesh to stay vigilant, minimize movement, and maintain contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

The protests in Bangladesh began last month as a response to a controversial job quota scheme but have since escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. The situation has prompted significant concern, leading to precautionary measures for Indian nationals.

On July 25, the MEA reported that approximately 6,700 Indian students had already returned from Bangladesh due to the escalating unrest. The Indian government continues to monitor the situation closely, ready to take further action to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the region.

Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

As the political turmoil in Bangladesh shows no sign of abating, Indian nationals are urged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to the guidelines provided by the MEA.