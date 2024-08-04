Tait Communications Signs Global Partnership With Handsfree Group For Broadband Command And Control Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tait R5 can reduce the amount of equipment needed in the limited space available and drive down the cost of a fully integrated vehicle solution.

A single, powerful user interface to control all vehicle connectivity.

Dan Draughn is Tait Communications' Director, Global Solutions

Tait extends its portfolio of critical communications solutions, partnering with Handsfree to the Tait R5 Broadband Command and Control solution.

- Dan Draughn

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tait Communications is extending its portfolio of critical communications solutions, partnering with UK company Handsfree Group to globally market the Tait R5 Broadband Command and Control solution, including exclusive sales in the US and Canada.

Ideal for public safety and utilities, the Tait R5 is a powerful broadband-based edge computing platform which can integrate with P25 and DMR radio networks and Tait mobile terminals. The Tait R5 delivers a single in-vehicle interface to access a broadband hotspot, push-to-talk over cellular (PTToC), 4G/5G cellular networks, and mapping, as well as manage multiple video streams and control vehicle lights, sirens, external PA speakers and matrix signage. This can reduce the amount of equipment needed in the limited space available and drive down the cost of a fully integrated vehicle solution.

Tait Communications provides a range of LMR and broadband solutions for critical communications, with a core focus on open standards, flexibility and integration to tailor solutions to meet customers' needs. The Tait R5 is a significant addition to the portfolio.

Handsfree designed the R5 for public safety and it is the first device of its kind to be approved by the UK Home Office's Emergency Services Network (ESN) programme after extensive testing by a wide variety of UK emergency service agencies. With five years in the critical communications space, R5 has established itself as the most complete, best-in-class vehicle broadband solution and is attracting positive reviews from the most demanding critical users around the world.

“Tait is pleased to partner with Handsfree to take this technology worldwide, not only for public safety agencies but also for the benefit of other industries such as utilities,” says Dan Draughn, Director Global Solutions for Tait Communications.“The Tait R5 provides a unique blend of advanced mobile broadband and edge computing capabilities and can be deployed on either private LTE or commercial carrier networks.”

Don't miss this new opportunity to see the Tait R5 in action at APCO 2024 August 5-6 in Orlando, Florida (Booth #1819).

Bryn Somerville

Tait Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn