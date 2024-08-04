SUJIS LINK Partners With Samyang Foods To Expand The Alternative Meat Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, KOREA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Food tech company SUJIS announced that it has secured a strategic worth 3 billion KRW from Samyang Foods . SUJIS LINK stated, "Following a business agreement with Samyang Foods last November, we decided on this investment to actively collaborate in the alternative protein sector".Established in 2016, SUJIS LINK initially specialized in conventional processed meat products and was the first company in Korea to adopt High Moisture Meat Analog (HMMA) mass production from Bühler Group , a Swiss multinational plant equipment manufacturer . Since then, the company's capabilities have expanded, and it now focuses on the development and production of plant-based meats.A representative from Samyang Foods investment team commented, "SUJIS LINK is a rapidly advancing food tech company with exceptional capabilities in creating plant-based protein textures, outpacing competitors. We see numerous opportunities for collaboration, leveraging the infinite potential of the alternative protein market."Jinwon Lim, Deputy CEO of SUJIS LINK said, "With this investment from Samyang Foods, we plan to introduce various new products using plant-based proteins to both domestic and international markets in the second half of the year. Based on the taste and texture of high-moisture plant-based proteins that closely resemble traditional meat, we will develop and distribute a variety of frozen and shelf-stable K-Food products through Samyang Foods' extensive overseas sales network in over 90 countries."SUJIS LINK's plant-based meat is primarily made from soybeans using High Moisture Extrusion (HME) technology, achieving a moisture content similar to that of traditional meat at about 65%, which preserves the meat's original texture. In a product comparison test conducted by a major domestic food distribution company in February, SUJIS LINK's products were highly praised for having minimal soy odor, excellent texture, and outstanding taste balance.To enhance brand communication for its plant-based protein products, SUJIS LINK also launched the brand 'Veself.' Veself targets consumers who pursue a healthy diet, promoting a lifestyle that is healthy for the body and sustainable for the future, aiming to change the notion of a healthy meal.Currently, SUJIS LINK offers four products: HMMA TVP Chunk, Plant Chicken Tender, Plant Hamburg Steak, and Plant Meatball. These products have been recognized for their distinctive taste and texture in both the domestic food service market and by international distribution companies.SUJIS LINK continues to develop new products with various uses and flavors, which will be gradually introduced through domestic food services and international distribution chains.About SUJIS LINKSUJIS LINK ( ), an innovative food technology company headquartered in Korea, stands at the forefront of the plant-based industry. The company is dedicated to creating plant-based alternatives that transcend mere meat replacement, aiming instead to enhance the overall dining experience.SUJIS LINK excels in replicating the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of traditional meat with exceptional precision, leveraging cutting-edge food technology. Its diverse product range appeals to a wide audience, including those new to plant-based diets.The company's commitment extends beyond technological innovation to a strong focus on sustainability. SUJIS LINK responsibly sources its ingredients and employs eco-friendly packaging, aligning with the values of today's environmentally conscious consumers. As SUJIS LINK continues to expand its product offerings and global reach, it is well-positioned to significantly impact the future of food, driving progress through its dedication to both innovation and sustainability.Media contact : Henry Lee, Deputy Manager of R&D Center | ... , +82-10-7655-5868

