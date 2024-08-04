SOS Indonesia Unveils New Hotel Donor Recognition Program At The 18Th Indonesia Hospitality F&B Trade Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOS Indonesia is proud to announce the launch of its new Hotel Donor Recognition Program at the 18th Indonesia Hospitality, Food, and Beverage Trade held at the Jakarta International Expo. Scholars of Sustenance operates across the hospitality sector, rescuing surplus foods away from landfills and helping hotels become more sustainable. This innovative program aims to recognize and celebrate the vital contributions of hotels to food rescue efforts, encouraging greater participation and partnership in reducing food waste and feeding those in need.Founder and CEO, Mr. Bo H. Holmgreen, addressed the MVP Sustainability Forum with a compelling speech under the seminar title“Not Just Sustainability but Responsibility, Not Just Recycle but Regenerate.” He emphasized the urgent need for action over discussion, using SOS Food Rescue as a prime example of impactful initiatives.“Everyone can do something,” Mr. Holmgreen stated, highlighting how SOS has grown to nearly 100 employees and employs cool chain technology to save tons of good-quality surplus nutrition daily from hundreds of hotels for those in need.Proudly, Mr. Holmgreen announced that Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) which is operating across three countries with expansion in other countries on the horizon, has successfully rescued over 44 million meals from ending up in landfills. This wonderful nutrition is collected daily up by a fleet of some 40 SOS cooling trucks, food inspected and certified before given to recipients the same day of rescue. With the hospitality industry being a significant source of surplus food, the Hotel Donor Recognition Program is a crucial step in expanding these efforts. Thanks to our generous donors, SOS has become Southeast Asia's largest food rescue NGO, on track to celebrate the planned rescue of 50 million meals at the end of 2024.Indonesia ranks as the second-largest food-wasting nation, making the redirection of surplus nutrition from landfills into people's stomachs an urgent priority. SOS is an environmental non-profit where feeding people is a powerful side effect of the core mission to rescue food. The Hotel Donor Recognition Program will further strengthen the SOS food rescue operations from hotels, retailers, and manufacturers. Participating hotels will be recognized based on their contributions, with levels of recognition including Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. These tiers reflect the hotel's commitment to the program and their donations. To participate, hotels must commit to a true partnership with SOS, involving minimum seven-day-a-week pickups and a diverse mix of nutritional donations, from carbs to proteins. All chefs dislike seeing food waste and SOS is highly applauded for establishing this free service, in bringing the edible rescued food to destitute people in need quickly and efficiently. With hotels donating significant quantities of food, the coveted recognition levels for food donations are further exceeded by the Platinum level for hotels also donating money to help SOS fund daily operations.The world loses a substantial amount of food, more than 1/3rd in most countries. Some 40% of purchased foods in the hospitality industry finds its way into the trash bins by expiration, over-cooking, ugly looking and many more perfectly valid reasons for not serving to customers – but the vulnerable poor needs this nutrition, and it must be rescued and redistributed.“Our SOS slogan has always been simple: 10-8-1, reflecting how the world makes much more food every day than feeds over ten (10) billion people, but we are only eight (8) billion living here – so there should be enough for all. Yet one (1) billion goes to bed hungry every night – the world has a distribution problem, and that's what SOS's optimization vision serves. We often quote the old adage of don't give people fish but teach them how to fish. It's a wonderful and true saying but LETS FIRST EAT ALL THE FISH ALREADY OUT OF THE OCEAN!”, adds Bo H Holmgreen.SOS is now a trusted partner for most large hotel chains across the three countries, and together the food is rescued and redistributed. This partnership not only aids in reducing food waste but also benefits hotel operations. Inefficiencies are seldom, but to maintain elevated levels of service it is impossible to avoid necessary food waste. SOS has devised six hotel food programs to assist hotels identifying and saving food waste, often with the potential for half of rescued food contributing directly to the hotel's bottom line and the other half of unavoidable food losses supporting SOS initiatives for those in need. Wasting food is now a shameful topic in the hospitality industry and SOS is therefore getting many new invitations to get surplus foods from hotels with SOS's free pickup services, where food safety is number one and everyone is proud of not wasting the world's precious resources.Join us in celebrating our heroes and help us move closer to rescuing 50 million meals from landfills. Together, we can limit food waste and make a tangible impact on our environment and communities.For more information about the Hotel Donor Recognition Program or to become a partner, please contact:Contact: SOS Indonesia Food Rescue Phone: +62 877.7182.4370Email: ...About SOS IndonesiaSOS Indonesia is the largest food rescue NGO in Southeast Asia, dedicated to reducing food waste and feeding those in need. With operations in three countries, SOS has rescued over 44 million meals from landfills, employing innovative technology and a dedicated team to ensure surplus nutrition reaches those who need it most.

Turid Kaehny

Scholars of Sustenance

+1 919-454-7599

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok