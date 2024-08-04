Buyer Agents Support MA Legislature's Home Inspection Protections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buyer agents support prohibiting offers to purchase homes conditioned on waiving a home inspection and oppose calls to veto that language in bill.

- Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers OnlyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers Brokers Only, a Greater Boston exclusive buyer agent firm, supports the language in the Massachusetts Legislature's housing bond bill prohibiting home sellers from conditioning the acceptance of an offer to purchase on the prospective home buyer's agreement to waive, limit, or restrict the purchaser's right to a home inspection."The financial and safety risks to home-buying consumers, especially low and moderate-income individuals and families, are too great not to support the home inspection language in the housing bond bill," Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only , said. "The Commonwealth has a long history of protecting consumers. Home buyers should not feel pressured to make offers to purchase a home without an inspection contingency and risk costly repairs from undisclosed defects."Buyers Brokers Only opposes calls by the Massachusetts Association of Realtors to urge Governor Healey to veto reasonable language in the housing bond bill prohibiting offers to purchase homes conditioned on waiving or limiting a home buyer's right to a home inspection.A state Senate amendment adding the home inspection protections to the housing bond bill passed 39-0 in June ."I applaud the legislature for including this protection for prospective home buyers and encourage the governor to sign the housing bond bill with the home inspection language included," added Rosa, a past president of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents . "This home inspection protection is good for consumers and the real estate industry. As an industry, we should embrace regulations that protect our clients."The home inspection language added to the housing bond bill does not require home sellers to make any concessions or repairs as a result of a home buyer's inspection.About Buyers Brokers Only: Greater Boston's Buyers Brokers Only provides exclusive buyer agent services to home buyers throughout Central and Eastern Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and the State of Rhode Island. The company's consumer advocates protect home buyers, having helped more than 2,000 home-buying clients purchase more than $1 billion in real estate since 2005.

