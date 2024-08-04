G7 Foreign Ministers Met By Videoconference Over Mideast: Italy

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





ROME, Aug 5 (NNN-AGENCIES) - G7 foreign ministers met by videoconference to discuss the Middle East and expressed“strong concern” over the threat of escalation, Italy's Foreign Antonio Tajani said.

“Together with our partners, we have expressed strong concern about recent events that threaten to determine a regionalisation of the crisis, starting from Lebanon,” said Tajani in a statement.

“We call on the parties involved to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and favour a new escalation,” said the statement issued by the foreign ministry of Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year.

The foreign ministers, it said,“reiterated the priority of a favourable conclusion of the negotiations on the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages” while stepping up humanitarian assistance. - NNN-AGENCIES