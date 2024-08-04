Over 700 Children, Their Families Being Forcibly Evacuated From Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 700 children and their families are being forcibly evacuated from the Donetsk region due to constant enemy shelling in four communities.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy destroys cities and villages in these communities every day with aerial bombs, therefore we decided to forcibly evacuate children with their parents or other representatives from Novohrodivka and the villages of Marynivka, Mykhailivka, Lisivka, as well as from the villages of Promin, Moskovske, Balahan, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka and the settlements of Novoekonomichne in the Hrodivka territorial community, and Poltavka in the Illinivka territorial community. In total, we have to evacuate 744 children and their families from four communities to safer regions in Ukraine," Filashkin said.

According to him, a respective decision was made at a meeting of the commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations of the Donetsk region, where the security situation in the Hrodivka and Novohrodivka communities was discussed.

"At the request of the head of the Kurakhove military administration, a decision was made to evacuate a child from the village of Ostrivske," Filashkin added.

He said he had ordered that only armored cars be used in the process of evacuating children, because the enemy is actively using FPV drones in these communities.