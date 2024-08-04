OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Nxfi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 4, 2024.



OKX Wallet Integrates NxFi Finance

OKX Wallet is now integrated with NxFi , a pioneering Lending and Real World Asset (RWA) Protocol on Solana, committed to providing users with a one-stop solution for global on-chain and off-chain earning opportunities.

NxFi introduces innovative features such as user-defined risk control in lending, automatic debt repayment, and dynamic parameter adjustments, setting a new standard for DeFi lending protocols. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access NxFi's advanced lending features and upcoming RWA investment opportunities directly from their wallet interface, significantly expanding their options for managing risk and maximizing returns in the DeFi space.

By integrating NxFi, OKX Wallet enhances its ecosystem of supported decentralized applications, providing users with more sophisticated tools for lending, borrowing, and potentially accessing off-chain investment opportunities. This addition strengthens OKX Wallet's position as a comprehensive Web3 gateway, offering users diverse options for optimizing their digital asset strategies across multiple blockchain networks.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



