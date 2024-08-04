Potential Short Squeeze Reversal For This Heavily Shorted NASDAQ Company Looming : Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multi-Million Dollar Investments from Company President for Safety Shot Product That Swiftly Lowers Blood Alcohol and Spurs Energy Levels: Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (Nasdaq: SHOT)For more information on $SHOT visit: orDeveloper of Safety Shot, First Patented Wellness Product That Lowers Blood Alcohol Content in as Little as 30 Minutes.Safety Shot Provides Essential B Vitamins, Antioxidants, Electrolytes and Nootropics to Rapidly Rehydrate, Boost Mental Clarity, Energy and Overall Mood.Safety Shot product is Available at DrinkSafetyShot and Amazon.Introducing Business-to-Business Sales of Safety Shot to an Expanding Range of Distributors, Retailers, Restaurants and Bars Throughout 2024.Partnership with KeHE Distributors to Expand Nationwide Access.SHOT President Jordan Schur Invests $1 Million More in the Company After $5 Million Private Investment in April.Heavily Followed Comedian & Actor Drew“Druski” Desbordes Aboard as New SHOT Brand Ambassador.Partnered with Capital Drugs to Launch Safety Shot in 300 Pharmacies Across the United States.Safety Shot, Inc., (Nasdaq: SHOT) a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content. Safety Shot is crafted with Essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics designed to rapidly rehydrate, boost mental clarity, energy and overall mood. Disrupting the industry and creating a category of one, Safety Shot is the world's first beverage to reduce blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes.The SHOT Safety Shot product is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot and Amazon. SHOT is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.Safety Shot Partners with KeHE Distributors to Expand Nationwide AccessOn July 15th SHOT announced its strategic partnership with KeHE Distributors, a leading natural and organic, specialty, and fresh food distributor in North America. This collaboration expands the SHOT presence to a broader audience and enhances consumer accessibility nationwide.KeHE Distributors, renowned as one of the nation's largest and most respected pure-play grocery and natural distributors, will play a pivotal role in ensuring that SHOT offerings reach more consumers efficiently and effectively. KeHE's impressive team of more than 6,800 employee-owners and a 19-distribution center network across North America will be impactful in delivering the innovative SHOT formula to thousands of new retail locations across the United States.SHOT President Jordan Schur Invests $1 Million More in the Company After $5 Million Private Investment in AprilOn June 28th SHOT announced that its President Jordan Schur has invested in a $1 million private placement in the Company through his family investment group, Core 4 Capital Corp. The investment is in addition to the $5 million private placement from the investment group that closed in April of 2024 upon Schur's appointment as President of SHOT.SHOT raised gross proceeds of $1 million from the issuance of 943,396 shares at a price of $1.06 per share. No warrants were attached in the terms of the Offering. SHOT paid no commissions in connection with the financing and incurred minimal expenses. This is compared to most offerings that result in less than 90% of the proceeds actually going to the Company."I've seen promise in this company from the very beginning and I'm excited about the progress that I've seen over the last four months," said SHOT President Schur. "Safety Shot's growth trajectory is a testament to the innovation of our product and the demand for this type of solution in the market and I can't see a better use of my family's funds than to help the continued advancement of the Company in these early stages."Comedian and Actor Drew“Druski” Desbordes Aboard as New SHOT Brand AmbassadorOn June 27th SHOT announced a partnership with American comedian and actor, Drew“Druski” Desbordes, as a brand ambassador.Druski, most well known for his sketch-style comedy, entertains and embraces his 7.7 million followers on Instagram and 6.8 million on TikTok. He's collaborated with various musicians and appeared in music videos for artists including Jack Harlow, Drake, Lil Yachty, and more. Druski has done four nationwide tours in the U.S. and headlined his first comedy tour, "Coulda Woulda Shoulda", in March 2023. He's appeared in movies and television shows such as House Party and Grownish and is executive producing several TV & film productions for release in 2024.Druski's unique blend of authenticity and entertainment resonates strongly with his fan base, an attribute that SHOT management believes will translate well with their consumer.Atlantic Beverage Distributors to Expand Distribution Into Massachusetts and Rhode IslandOn June 26th SHOT announced its strategic partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors, a leading Massachusetts and Rhode Island distributor of craft beer, wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Strategic Partnership with Chip Quigley and Ari FreedmanOn June 25th SHOT announced a strategic partnership with Chip Quigley, founder and CEO of Kingdom Entertainment Group, and Ari Freedman, a seasoned executive from Surge Brands, to advise across the brand's marketing and events, and brand development and distribution respectively.SHOT Partners with Capital Drugs to Launch World's First Beverage to Reduce Blood Alcohol Content in 300 Pharmacies Across the CountryOn June 6th SHOT announced its partnership with Capital Drugs as the brand expands its nationwide availability. Making strides in connecting the brand to its overarching wellness purpose, the SHOT Safety Shot beverage will be available in all 300 of the drugstore chain's pharmacies across the United States.

