Ukraine's Second Gold At Paris 2024 Games: Yaroslava Mahuchikh Dominates High Jump

World record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh on Sunday, August 4, became the 2024 Olympic champion in women's high jump, reports Ukrinform.

In the final face-off with Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, the Ukrainian cleared a 2m mark.

Mahuchikh's teammate Iryna Gerashchenko took bronze at 1.95m.

Ukrainian have already sealed five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian women's saber fencing team won in the final against the Republic of Korea.

