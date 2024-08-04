Ukraine's Second Gold At Paris 2024 Games: Yaroslava Mahuchikh Dominates High Jump
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) World record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh on Sunday, August 4, became the 2024 Olympic champion in women's high jump, reports Ukrinform.
In the final face-off with Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, the Ukrainian cleared a 2m mark.
Mahuchikh's teammate Iryna Gerashchenko took bronze at 1.95m.
Ukrainian athletes have already sealed five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian women's saber fencing team won Gold in the final against the Republic of Korea.
Photo: X.com/ZelenskyyUa
