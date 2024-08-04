DAZN Teams Up With Tradable Bits To Make Telecasts More Engaging In Taiwan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







DAZN strikes partnership with Tradable Bits to make telecasts more fun, more engaging New activations aim to encourage viewers to interact with content before, during, and after sports events

TAIPEI, Taiwan and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAZN, the ultimate sports destination platform, today announces a partnership with Tradable Bits, a leading provider of fan engagement, data, and marketing solutions, to enhance telecasts in Taiwan. The companies will pilot a series of activations designed to increase viewers' engagement with content before, during, and after sports events.

Fans who interact with DAZN's content by scanning QR codes that appear in telecasts will have a chance to be rewarded with prizes, merchandise, game tickets, and more. In addition to telecasts, the pilot will extend to DAZN's social media channels in Taiwan. The campaigns will begin rolling out around marquee sports events telecast on DAZN Taiwan later this summer.

Tradable Bits will design, deploy, and manage the program of activations for DAZN Taiwan that will be built using Tradable Bits' proprietary CRM platform designed to acquire, analyze, and activate fan data.

“Our goal is to make DAZN a truly interactive experience for the at-home and on-the-go sports fan. Thanks to innovative technologies like those from Tradable Bits, we can deliver a more exciting, engaging and immersive experience to fans who are watching our sports content,” said Eric Teng, Managing Director of DAZN Taiwan.“DAZN's commitment to pushing the boundaries in how fans consume sports content is what sets us apart and fuels our subscriber growth. We look forward to evolving the sports telecast landscape with Tradable Bits as our partner.”

“The number of viewers tuning into sports events on screens is nothing short of colossal. The reach of a sports telecast or online event is much greater than a live sports event and presents a tremendous opportunity for interactive engagement that as of yet has been largely untapped. This pilot program will allow us to better understand how to best engage sports fans in a manner that is both exciting and appropriate for the at-home and on-the-go viewing environments. We are honored DAZN has selected Tradable Bits to push the boundaries in sports entertainment and look forward to a long-term partnership,” said Maurizio Barbieri, Vice President of Business Development, Asia, Tradable Bits.

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at visit .

About DAZN

DAZN is the home of European football, women's football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL (excl. USA). DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment platform, based on premium sports rights, world-leading tech, and multi-platform distribution. DAZN believes that fans from across the globe should be able to watch, read, bet, play, share, socialize, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

Contact:

Julie Mathis, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at