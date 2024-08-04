Israeli Army Targeted 172 Shelters Since War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 4 (KUNA) --The office in Gaza Strip said on Sunday that the Israeli bombed 172 shelter centers inhabited by tens of thousands of displaced people since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

This came in response to the occupation committing two horrific massacres by bombing two in Gaza City, killing 30 martyrs and causing dozens of injuries.

They stressed that with these two new massacres, the occupation army had bombed and targeted, since the beginning of the genocidal war, 172 shelter centers inhabited by tens of thousands of displaced people, and among these centers were 152 schools inhabited by displaced people, including government schools and schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

They added that the martyrs who rose in schools numbered more than 1,040 martyrs, and that these ongoing massacres come as a continuation of the ongoing crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people for the tenth month in a row.

The office called on the international community, the United Nations, various international organizations, and all countries of the free world to put pressure on the occupation army and the American administration to stop the genocidal war and stop the waterfall of blood flowing in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Civil Defense updated its non-final statistics on the numbers of martyrs and wounded in the two shelter school massacres in Gaza City, confirming that 30 martyrs were recovered from the (Al-Nasr) and (Hassan Salama) schools, which were targeted by the Israeli occupation, and about 16 Palestinians are still missing under the rubble of the targeted schools. (end)

