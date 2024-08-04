US State Sec. Speaks With G7 Fms To De-Escalate Tension In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the G7 Foreign Ministers on Sunday, mainly on the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

During their discussions, they emphasized ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire that would secure the release of hostages and facilitate a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The statement also highlighted that a ceasefire in Gaza could pave the way for greater peace and stability in the region, including across the Blue Line. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers called for maximum restraint from all parties to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The situation has intensified following the assassination of the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, and a leader of the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

In response to these developments, the US Department of Defense announced on Friday that Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the repositioning of aircraft carriers and other military assets in the Middle East as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of further escalations. (end) amm