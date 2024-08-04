Infosys Coded India's Tax Network. It Got A $4 Billion Bill

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Software outsourcing from India took off after the Y2K scare of the late 1990s by steering a vast pool of cheap engineering talent toward programming. And because the earned dollars, it got to keep most of its profit. New Delhi's tax bureaucracy couldn't come up with a plan to slaughter the golden goose.



It's never too late, however, to sharpen the knives. Take the notice last week to Infosys Ltd. for allegedly evading India's goods and services tax, or

GST, to the tune of 324

billion rupees ($4 billion) over five years. That's its annual operating profit. Infosys said Wednesday

it has paid all that it is legally required to -

and even investors don't

believe that India's second-largest software exporter needs to provide for the alleged liability. Infosys shares, the best performers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the past three months,

have

fallen 2.5% on the news.

The Bengaluru-based firm

sent out another statement Thursday evening, saying that

the pre-show-cause notice by the state authority had been withdrawn, and it had been directed to submit a response to the GST intelligence directorate

in New Delhi. In a further update Saturday, Infosys said that the notice for the financial year ended in March 2018, covering 12% of the demand,

stood“closed.”



I'm no tax expert, though I have seen the federal authority's

claim. It says

that Infosys imported services from its own global

offices, through which it solicits business from large corporations. The coding takes place mostly

in India, but the foreign branches

also

make

engineers available onsite at clients' locations to execute outsourcing projects in coordination with Bengaluru. These units, the department claims, are distinct from the head office. And since the Indian company is paying their expenses and billing global customers

for the same, it is liable to pay GST

on the supply of services received from its branches

overseas.(1)

Infosys must be ruing

the day nine years ago when it bagged

the $200 million project

from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to write the software for the GST, India's biggest fiscal

reform in decades. Unifying

a plethora of sub-national

taxes

was a long-standing

demand of businesses. They

wanted the freedom to seamlessly access a common market of 1.4 billion people. What got implemented, however, was one of the world's most complicated GSTs with five rates: zero, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, even as petroleum products and alcohol continued to be taxed separately. For smaller firms, it was a compliance nightmare.

The poorly structured, hastily implemented GST

caused heartburn in the accounting community, with Infosys getting its share of the blame. Persistent glitches were

an

embarrassment for the company, which made things worse by going on to

design

a clunky, error-prone web portal for people to file income taxes. The administration

was livid

about the recurring technical snags. A company that had managed to stay largely above the political fray was suddenly taking blows from all sides.



Three years ago,

Panchjanya, a Hindi weekly believed to be a mouthpiece of the

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing cultural organization that stands behind the Modi

government, put Infosys co-founder Narayana

Murthy

on its cover, with a

title that translates to

“Reputation and a Grievous Harm.”

The article took a sinister view of the“messed-up” tax

networks.“There are allegations that Infosys management is deliberately trying to destabilize the Indian economy,” it said.

However, Murthy,

the billionaire

father-in-law of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is no longer management. He and his family are

just

shareholders. Still, the 77-year-old remains an influential public figure

because of his track record of wealth and job creation. Speaking at a conference

last month, he was skeptical

of

India's ambitions to compete with

China in manufacturing. That's one of the Modi government's key growth

strategies.

The

political backdrop may be the most interesting thing about the drama currently playing out. Demands similar to the Infosys tax notice may be made of other IT services firms, a government source has told Reuters. Any such move will go down badly. The

ruling

party has lost its parliamentary majority. The first budget of the government's

third term has put off even some of its

vocal

middle class supporters.

Billionaires, though, remain loyal.

Even at the eve of the elections in April, captains of industry

were singing Modi's praises. A

sales tax on an industry grappling with lackluster demand and facing a serious challenge from generative artificial intelligence

will raise doubts about the Indian leader's pro-business credentials.



After all, if there is a

loophole in the law

through which services that are being exported

to global

corporate clients

become liable for a local Indian consumption tax, then it's the GST

code itself that needs a

fix. Unless, of course, someone powerful in New Delhi wants to fix Infosys -

or send a chilling message to India Inc.

(1) Typically, the GST is collected from the supplier. But in certain instances, the buyer becomes responsible for the tax under a so-called 'reverse charge mechanism.'

