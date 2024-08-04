A Week of Inflation and Interest Rates: Financial Events Across Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, several Latin American countries will release key economic data and make significant policy decisions. These actions could shape their economic landscapes for the rest of the year.

Brazil







August 6: The Central of Brazil will release minutes from its recent monetary policy meeting. Analysts eagerly await indications of future rate hikes.

August 9: Brazil will publish the Consumer Price (CPI) data for July 2024. The inflation rate is expected to be 4.45%.







August 7: Chile will release trade balance data for July 2024. The country anticipates a surplus of $1.43 billion, reflecting robust export and import activity.

August 8: Chile's July CPI data is expected to show a rise to 4.3%, driven by higher electricity rates.







August 5: The Central Bank of Colombia will release minutes from its recent monetary policy meeting. The focus will be on the bank's views on inflation trends and potential interest rate cuts.

August 8: Colombia's July CPI data will likely decline to 7.0%, continuing a downward trend despite volatile food prices.







August 8 : Anticipated to rise to 5.5%, higher food and energy prices drive Mexico's July CPI data.



August 8: The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will hold a monetary policy meeting. Expectations are to maintain the interest rate at 11%.

August 9: Mexico will release industrial production data for July 2024. A forecasted decline of 0.2% year-over-year is expected.





August 8: The Central Bank of Peru will hold a monetary policy meeting. The bank will likely maintain the interest rate at 5.75% due to persistent inflation and currency depreciation.







Mexico: Following the recent presidential election, Claudia Sheinbaum faces challenges in maintaining populist support amid economic pressures.

Venezuela: Post-election, the political climate remains volatile under Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian grip.



Mexico: Following the recent presidential election, Claudia Sheinbaum faces challenges in maintaining populist support amid economic pressures.

Venezuela: Post-election, the political climate remains volatile under Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian grip.

These economic events occur against the backdrop of significant political and economic challenges across Latin America.

The region will likely experience slow economic growth in 2024, with high inflation and unemployment remaining significant challenges.

Central banks have been gradually reducing interest rates but face limitations from persistent inflation and external economic pressures.