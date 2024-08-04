World-Class Falcon Auction Tomorrow In Riyadh: Top Breeds From Across The Globe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi capital, Riyadh, is set to become the hub of the falconry world as it prepares to organise the 2024 International Falcon Breeders Auction. The event, endorsed by the Saudi Falcons Club, kicks off tomorrow, Monday, and will run until August 24th at Riyadh & Center in Malham, north of Riyadh.This year's auction, the largest of its kind globally, will bring together more than 35 leading breeders from 16 countries across the world. Over 20 days, falcon enthusiasts and breeders will have the opportunity to view and bid on some of the world's most elite falcon breeds.The auction has established itself as an international platform where falconers and breeders converge annually. This gathering reflects the Saudi Falcons Club's ongoing efforts to preserve the rich historical and cultural heritage of falconry while providing continuous support to pioneering falcon breeders.The 2024 auction in Riyadh is poised to surpass its already impressive track record. Over the past three years, the event has generated sales exceeding 18 million Saudi Riyals, cementing its status as a premier event in the falconry world.The auction, which has generated sales exceeding 18 million Saudi Riyals over the last three years, is set to welcome new international breeders, creating business opportunities and facilitating knowledge exchange between producers and investors on both local and global scales. The event will feature a fast-paced, competitive live auction, drawing falconers, breeders, and enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia and around the world, which will be broadcasted live on television channels and social media platforms, allowing falcon aficionados worldwide to participate in real-time.The Saudi Falcons Club has announced an extensive lineup of events for its 2024-2025 season, reinforcing its commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of falconry locally and globally. Headlining the calendar is the inaugural Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2024, set to take place in Hafr Al-Batin province for the first time. Other events include the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, the AlUla Falcons Cup, the Melwah Race and the Saudi Falcons Club Auction.

