Fan2stage Is Seeking Livestreamers To Test New Platform

The new OnStage app by Fan2Stage needs livestreamers to test it out and help make it better before it's public release.

- Scott Bourquin - FounderHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fan2Stage Ltd is releasing the Pre-Launch Beta Challenge of OnStage. OnStage is the performers app of the Fan2Stage Virtual Audience System®. The Fan2Stage VAS was built to bring the energy and excitement of live fans to live stream performers. The original app required a pretty powerful computer and processor. With the pre-launch beta phase of the OnStage app, it is possible to host a live stream event with full feedback from fans with just a mobile device and a camera.Fan2Stage is looking for 100 performers who can bring in 100 fans to push the new system and test it in real world conditions. The people at Fan2Stage say they want to change the live streaming industry by providing a unique and immersive experience for performers and audiences alike. The goal of the mobile version is to bring more fans and performers together no matter where they are. The founders of Fan2Stage don't believe that live streaming is a live performance without the audience feedback. The founders are actors who have performed in front of live audiences and wanted that energy for their live streams.Key Features and BenefitsReal-time interaction with a live virtual audienceAuthentic crowd reactions and responsesBoosts performer's energy and engagementEnhances the overall viewer experienceIncreases audience retention and loyaltyProvides valuable audience feedback and analyticsOnStage leverages cutting-edge technology to create a genuine connection between performers and virtual audiences. Performers can hear and feel the energy of a live crowd, even when streaming from the comfort of their own homes. OnStage offers a level of authenticity and interactivity that is unique in the industry. Instead of creating distracting bubbles and bobble heads on the screen, OnStage creates a truly immersive experience for both performers and viewers without detracting from the performers focus on the show.Every performer knows that a live audience changes the game. Live audiences adda a needed level of stress to achieve peak performance according to many experts. "Fan2Stage brings the real energy of real fans to my live stream sessions", says Christian Erik, the lead singer of Fist Full of Leaves.Then there is the money part.OnStage is part of the Fan2Stage Virtual Audience System or VAS. The VAS provides real-time feedback and analytics, empowering performers to understand their audience better and improve their live stream performances. Future plans for the VAS system will include a platform for performers to get tips and donations from their fans and for some the ability to sell tickets to exclusive shows.Scott Bourquin, CEO of Fan2Stage Ltd, says:"OnStage is a game-changer for live stream performers. We believe that the energy and excitement of a live audience should be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they are performing from. With OnStage, performers can connect with their fans in a whole new way, creating unforgettable experiences for both parties."To help kickstart the beta test Fan2Stage is offering the first 100 artists to host a show with 100 fans a swag bag and a free year of OnStage premium after the public release expected later this year.

