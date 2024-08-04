Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler Races At Ferrari Challenge Europe Championship In France

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dylan Medler, who leads the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship, competed in Europe this weekend (3/4 August) in the Ferrari Challenge Europe Championship at the Circuit Paul Ricard, at Le Castellet, Var, near Marseille in France.Medler showed excellent form finishing the Saturday race in 7th place and the Sunday race in 5th place, right behind Formula 1 driver Timo Glock. During both races Medler matched the race pace of the top European drivers.Both Saturday and Sunday races were won by Italian Ferrari race car driver Giacomo Altoe.Medler said after the race:“I love racing in Europe and competing against some of the best drivers in the world. It is an awesome experience, and I am learning a lot.“I could not have done this without my team: they have done a great job improving the car throughout the weekend and we were picking up more and more speed. The 296 Challenge Car is a great car to race, and we are constantly learning more about how to get the most out of it. The European race car drivers have more experience racing on the great tracks of Europe, but we are quickly closing the gap.”Medler is being coached by Italian race car drivers Alessandro Balzan and Paulo Ruberti who compete for Ferrari at the very top level of GT racing and bring a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to the team.Orlam Sonora, Motorsports Manager of The Collection – Ferrari of Miami, said after the weekend:“Dylan was driving the entire weekend like a champ. He was matching the race pace of some of the best sports car drivers in the world and demonstrated tremendous race craft and skill thought the weekend.“Finishing in 5th place on Sunday, right behind F1 driver Timo Glock was a great experience for the entire team. Although Dylan is focusing this year on winning the North America Championship, racing in Europe is great practice for him and takes his skills to another level.”Medler races with the number 15 for The Collection – Ferrari of Miami.

