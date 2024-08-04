(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Community Partnership will offer resources and supplies to help prepare families for the upcoming school year, with a focus on asthma education

Today, experts from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Center for Health Equity, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and the School District of Philadelphia gathered at a community health partnership clinic and back-to-school event at the Church of Compassion CDC in Philadelphia to provide local families resources, supplies and asthma care information for a successful school year.

Asthma is the most common chronic disease of childhood and the primary reason that children miss school, go to emergency rooms, and are admitted to hospitals. About 5 million American children are estimated to have asthma. In Philadelphia, one in 4 children has asthma.

"Asthma causes swelling, mucous production and squeezing of the airways. With the right medication, and an asthma care plan, we can control those airway changes," said Tyra Bryant-Stephens, M.D. AVP, Chief Health Equity Officer and Director and Founder of the Community Asthma Prevention Program at CHOP. "We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department visits and hospitalizations from children experiencing severe asthma attacks. These are completely preventable, and we want to ensure that all children are prepared to have a successful, and healthy, school year."

"The Philadelphia Health Department wants you to know that there are steps parents can take to keep a child's asthma controlled, especially during back-to-school time. If your child is prescribed a controller medicine, make sure they take it every day, even if they don't feel sick. The goal of this type of medicine is to prevent asthma attacks so it should be taken daily," said Stacy

Kallum, Director, Division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health Philadelphia Department of Public Health. "We also suggest removing common asthma triggers from the home; this could mean not allowing any smoking inside, using dust-proof covers on mattresses and pillows, washing stuffed animals."

"Make an appointment before school begins to prepare for a successful year with asthma, and discuss any concerns with your doctor or nurse," said Daniel R. Taylor,

D.O., FAAP, FACOP, Director Community Pediatrics and Child Advocacy at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. "Sometimes it is difficult to get asthma medication prescribed. When that happens let your asthma doctor/practitioner know about it immediately."

"The School District of Philadelphia wants to work with parents to makes sure that school nurses have everything they need to take care of children with asthma," said Kendra B. McDow MD, MPH, FAAP, School System Medical Officer, Office of Student Health Services, School District of Philadelphia. "Having the right medication and medication administration forms allows the school nurse to partner with families for a successful school year."

CHOP's Center for Health Equity and Community of Compassion CDC jointly hosted the 3rd Back-to-School Community Health Partnership Clinic to help families prepare for a successful school year! At the event, CHOP gave away backpacks filled with school supplies, providing sports physicals, dental screenings and haircuts for children, and offering free sports equipment, books and library cards on site. Community partners offered resources including after school program information and emergency response trainings.

CHOP's Center for Health Equity (CHE) seeks to discover, implement and disseminate evidence-based practices and policies so that every child in Philadelphia has equitable care and opportunities to achieve their best health.



For more information, visit: chop/asthma-resources

