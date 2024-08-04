(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming display of solidarity, a grassroots campaign advocating for the release of beloved figure Bahar Candan is rapidly gaining momentum across social media platforms. Fans and supporters have united under powerful hashtags like #FreeBaharCandan and #JusticeForBahar, shining a spotlight on her unjust sentencing to 44 years in prison on charges of money laundering.

Bardan, a close friend of Bahar, has expressed his unwavering support during this challenging time.“She's in my prayers, and I truly believe she will be out soon because this situation is not her fault,” he shared. Having known Bahar and her sister long before her rise to fame, Bardan recalls their shared childhood memories fondly.“We grew up together, always seeing each other off and on. Bahar would never hurt a soul or engage in such wrongdoing.”

Mental health concerns surrounding Candan have also come to light following her incarceration. Reports indicate that she is struggling with the psychological toll of imprisonment, prompting calls from fans and advocates for better mental health support within the prison system.

The circumstances surrounding Bahar's case are particularly troubling. While enjoying a peaceful getaway in Thailand, she was forced to cut her trip short due to unexpected issues that arose back home in Turkey.“We were having such a wonderful time away from the chaos when everything changed so suddenly,” Bardan reflected.

Emre Bardan remains a prominent figure in this movement, sharing personal anecdotes about their friendship and highlighting Bahar's character beyond the headlines. "This campaign is not just about one woman; it's about standing up against injustice," he declared.

Emre Bardan, a close friend and hairstylist of Candan, has emerged as a vocal advocate for her during this challenging time. He is steadfast in his belief that the Bahar depicted in the media is not the Bahar he knows, and he is determined to fight for her freedom and uncover the truth behind the accusations. His unwavering support is a testament to the depth of their friendship.

As the appeal process begins, supporters rally around Candan, urging for transparency and justice in what they describe as a politically charged case. The public awaits further updates as her legal team prepares to appeal the conviction, a crucial step towards ensuring a fair trial and Bahar's eventual release.

Before Candan's unannounced detention, Emre Bardan, a close friend and personal stylist, shared footage and ideas for island living. While travelling with Emre Bardan in Thailand, she received a call from a lawyer. Six weeks later, she was arrested for money laundering, a crime that carries a stiff sentence because the group member she was with was referred to as the "Money Keeper." The plan was to be housemates permanently.

"I was shocked," Bardan said. I didn't know her life was like this."

Emre Bardan shares the dream he and Bahar had for their future, a dream that was abruptly shattered. They were planning to start a new chapter on a tranquil island, away from the chaos of her life. They envisioned a life in a villa by the sea, surrounded by nature, where she could escape the relentless pressure of her public persona. This dream, however, was abruptly shattered by Bahar's detention.

But this dream was abruptly shattered. Just weeks after leaving Thailand, where the pair shared memorable moments, Bahar was detained, her vibrant life halted by accusations of money laundering. Now, with a sentence looming over her head that could see her imprisoned for over three decades, the future looks bleak.

"It was like a bolt out of the blue," Bardan recounted. "I received a call in the dead of night, just weeks after our blissful time in Thailand, informing me that Bahar had been detained," Bardan speaks of the turmoil that followed the news of Bahar's arrest. "I couldn't sleep or focus. My mind kept racing back to our last conversations, her laughter, her dreams of freedom." The news struck Bardan with profound shock, triggering a maelstrom of emotions. "I was devastated, angry, and confused. How could the vibrant, life-loving Bahar, who was just planning her move to a peaceful life in Dubai with me, end up in jail?"

Bardan, determined to keep her spirit alive, reveals the Bahar he knows: a woman of passion, style, and a desire for a simpler life. "Bahar was more than her public image. She was planning to leave everything behind. We even recorded a song together in my place, and she was brilliant. It was going to be the start of something new, something really special.

In his possession, Bardan holds candid videos and photos of their time together, including Bahar's attempts to flee Turkey and start afresh. "She left her luggage at my place," he recalled, pointing to a suitcase that seems to hold more than clothes-it holds the remnants of an unfulfilled dream.

Other public figures like Bardan have expressed their support for Candan through statements and appearances at rallies organized by fans. As pressure mounts on authorities to reconsider her case, advocates remain hopeful and determined that justice will prevail and Bahar will soon be free.

Emre Bardan is an Australian-born International Celebrity hair artist, entrepreneur, and new author who has transformed the hair, fashion and beauty industry with his innovative hairstyling.

